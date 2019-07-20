CROWN POINT — Andrew Mild didn’t want to learn how to ride a bike when he was a kid. He wanted to learn how to a swing a bat.
Alex Coil and his dad would spray paint lines in his backyard and make base paths for practice.
Mild and Coil grew up with baseball, becoming massive Cubs fans. Both have similar yet different journeys that led up to where they were this weekend.
Cooped up in the press box at the Crown Point Major League Fields with a portable Boston Harbor fan blowing tiny gusts of cool air in their faces during the 95-degree heat wave, Mild and Coil broadcast the Cal Ripken Ohio Valley Regional live on Crown Point Cal Ripken Baseball’s Facebook page.
They duct-taped a Stream Webcam on the fence behind home plate, took a 50-foot extension cord and ran it up to the press box to hook up with Coil’s computer, which was connected to a Maono microphone.
Their setup allowed them to broadcast five games on day one of the Ohio Valley Regional, starting at 9 a.m. and running through 7 p.m., all to display a live presentation of the games for fans who can’t make it and create opportunities for their future endeavors.
“It’s a blessing — this opportunity,” Coil said.
It all started a little over a year ago.
Coil, 19 from Valparaiso, decided to join the Northwest Indiana Rippers, which Mild, 19 from Crown Point, played on.
Mild brought up the idea to broadcast games to Coil and he was all for it. Mild’s grandfather, John Pearson, is the President of Crown Point Babe Ruth Baseball.
“I thought it was a great idea,” Pearson said.
They exchanged their hats and mitts for headsets and mics to broadcast in-between games when they weren’t playing for the Rippers.
After last summer ended, Mild went off to Manchester University to double major in communications and sports management, and Coil went to Arizona State to major in sports journalism with a certificate in cross-sector leadership. Each dabbled in broadcasting various sports at their respective universities, but when summer came around, the duo wanted to pick up where they left off.
“I didn’t want this summer to be a speed bump,” Coil said.
They started to sell a few ads to promote during the stream and began broadcasting Rippers games. Two weeks ago, they did the Senior Babe Ruth state tournament in Crown Point, receiving 2,500 impressions on Facebook for the state championship game.
“I saw those numbers and I about fell off my chair,” Coil said. “It reached 2,500 people, which is huge.”
One game they broadcast in Munster, there was no press box, so Mild and Coil were in the stands with the fans doing the game and people came up to them during the broadcast to tell them good job.
They have contrasting styles that complement one another well, both being versatile in either play-by-play or color. Coil brings a more slow and methodical approach while Mild has a bit more frantic but controlled pace.
Coil was a pitcher and Mild was a hitter, so each bring certain knowledge for specific positions. They aren’t afraid to crack jokes with one another on air and make constant MLB references, showcasing their knowledge of the game, both historically and technically.
“I get a lot of feedback from people all over that listen to it about how funny they are and how serious they are,” Pearson said. “At the same time, they know what they’re talking about.”
After concluding three-straight days of broadcasting at the Ohio Valley Regional, Mild and Coil have called a total of 30-plus games with one another dating back to last year.
Despite being 1,700 miles away from one another when they’re at college, each summer they plan to continue creating opportunities for themselves and highlighting the Babe Ruth and Cal Ripken leagues in Northwest Indiana.
No matter what the future holds for Mild and Coil, they said they won’t forget the times sitting in the press boxes with each other on the hot summer days, calling the game they love the most.
“If you’re dedicated to it,” Mild said. “Good things are going to happen.”