CROWN POINT — The chant started slow, almost quietly, in the dugout on the west side of the softball field.
"Roll tide ... Tidal Wave."
Then, as the championship game of the National Softball Association 10U C World Series championship game continued, so did the cheer.
Louder and louder until it was a collective scream.
"Roll tide ... Tidal Wave."
The noise was coming from the dugout of the St. John All-Star team at Legacy Fields on Sunday afternoon. They were battling the Munster Mayhem in front of packed bleachers and dozens of fans standing and looking on.
"It felt so good to get the win," St. John pitcher Gracie Janowski said after the 20-7 win.
"It was relief," St. John coach Jon Miedema added.
"Yeah, it was," Janowski said with a big smile.
St. John and Munster had battled all summer in local tournaments, with both teams alternating wins and all of them decided by one run.
But St. John used speed and aggressive base running to keep the line moving against the Mayhem.
"It was great all week hanging out with the team and encouraging others," said St. John first baseman Alexa Miedema, the daughter of the coach. "It feels great getting the win. But I give credit to Munster for the inning they had when they made a comeback."
The NSA World Series began Wednesday night with a parade in Hobart. Over 2,000 players were on the 194 teams that competed in different divisions in age groups from 8U to 18U.
There were 10 champions crowned Sunday, according to Bill Horton, the president and CEO of the NSA. Eight championship games were played in Crown Point and two were played in Highland.
Horton was at Crown Point watching games Sunday.
Since 2009 this is the sixth time the NSA brought a World Series to the Region and Horton said his organization will return, but he does not know when. He said that decision will be made this fall.
Erika Dahl of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority said the event brings in $1 million to Northwest Indiana.
"This has been an awesome week," Horton said. "The weather has been great and watching these kids play and compete has been a lot of fun. There is a lot of talent out here.
"The hospitality of Northwest Indiana is always awesome and it was again this year. We will be back."
Despite the loss, Munster 10U coach Chris Peterson was happy with the effort of his team, which finished 7-2 in the World Series. His team was selected just after the Fourth of July.
"We just wanted to get better every day," Peterson said. "We've played in some local tournaments and the goal was always the same: Let's get to Sunday and see what happens.
"I'm very proud of the way the kids played."
The socks on the Munster players had mustaches on them and in the parade they dressed up with a mustache theme. Some of the girls wore fake mustaches in the parade.
"I'm proud of the team," Munster's Brianna Godinez said. "We spent a lot of time together and went out to eat. It was a lot of fun."
"I liked trading pins with the other girls," Munster's Cayden Peterson added. "I got one from St. Louis."