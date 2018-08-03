The Crown Point Rippers are enjoying the ride as they open the Babe Ruth World Series on Saturday.
“This is just a really great experience. None of us have ever done anything like this,” first baseman Ben Fridrich said. “But I think we need to win a couple games. That’s what all of us came here to do.”
The 16 to 18-year-old Ohio Valley regional champions arrived in Jamestown, New York, Thursday night for the start of the tournament. Games begin Saturday.
“It means a lot to be here. It’s the first time our program from Crown Point has made it this far,” Rippers coach Michael Schalasky. “We’re just ecstatic to be here.”
The Rippers will be playing for at least the next four days. If they’re one of six teams to advance to bracket play, they’ll be around for a week.
"We've been to a couple Ohio Valleys but when we got there we usually got embarrassed. When we were 15 we made the championship and lost," Rippers player Andrew Mild said. "For us to come back three years later and win it, it means a lot."
The roster includes 15 players who attend or recently graduated from Crown Point high school, while two players go to Valparaiso high school and one is at Lowell.
“We’re a real close-knit group,” Schalasky said. “When we step on the field, we’re serious. But this is probably the loosest team I’ve been around. All of these kids are friends.”
A good portion of the squad began playing together as nine-year-old Little Leaguers. Three players were part of the 2013 Cal Ripken 12 and under World Series championship team.
“As 13, 14, 15-year-olds, we always won state,” pitcher Ryan Bolda said. “As 15-year-olds, we made all the way to the Ohio Valley championship game and lost. It was pretty heart-breaking. Now, we’re finally here as 16 to 18-year-olds and it’s pretty awesome.”
Schalasky said the strength of his team is pitching and defense. Bolda will take the mound in the Rippers’ first game against the Mid Atlantic team from Pennsylvania.
“I’ve been working really hard these last couple years to be a better pitcher,” Bolda said. “I think I’m at a point where I can help my team win. I’m really happy to start the first game.”
Bolda’s start will be the first game of the tournament at 11 a.m. The coaches have had a limited ability to scout opponents.
“That gives us a chance to really get going and start playing baseball but it also gives us a chance to sit back and watch the tournament on the first day,” Schalasky said. “We can see what our competition is going to be and get a good feel for what we’re going to have to do to earn a way into bracket play.”
It was difficult for the Rippers to score runs for most of the season, Schalasky said. That changed recently, as Fridrich led the way offensively during the Ohio Valley regional tournament.
“I wasn’t even supposed to be on this team. I joined halfway through the season,” Fridrich said. “Now that I’ve been contributing a lot, it’s been exciting.”
Fridrich will play football for Elmhurst College in the fall. This tournament will likely be his last in organized baseball. The whole team is aware of the fleeting nature of this opportunity.
“I think once my final game ends, it’s really going to hit me,” he said. “Right now, I’m just trying to live in the moment. I’m not really trying to think about how this could be the last time I’ll play. I just want to win.”