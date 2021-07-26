Highland teammates to take one last ride in Alabama

HIGHLAND — Austin Pizer and Camden Scheidt are more than teammates. They’re more than coworkers. They’re more than friends.
They don’t know baseball without each other, playing on almost every single team together since they were 6 years old. They’ve gone to school together. They even work together with Highland parks and recreation.
The pair will travel with the Highland Senior Babe Ruth team to Mobile, Alabama for the World Series this week to share a dugout one last time.
“It hit me after state on the ride home from Logansport. You’ve got a lot of time to think on those country roads,” Pizer said. “It really hit me that (Scheidt’s) not going to the same school as me. For the first time, we’re not playing on the same team. It’s hitting hard right now.”
Scheidt will play baseball at Wabash College. Pizer is headed to Benedictine.
“If one of us isn’t playing our best, that constructive criticism and that sense of accountability, we can be that (for each other),” Scheidt said.
Pizer pitched Highland High School’s 11-2 sectional loss to Munster that ended a promising season. He sees the Babe Ruth season as a chance at redemption.
The over $5,700 in donations raised this week to help pay for the players to get to Mobile via a GoFundMe campaign only reinforces that.
“It hurt bad to let my team down, to let the town down. Coming back with this season, it means a lot to me,” he said. “Seeing the community band together with all the donations, it meant a lot. They haven’t given up on us and I’m not going to give up on myself.”
On paper, Pizer is the No. 2 starter behind AJ Reid. But Pizer pitched the state championship game and threw a one-hit shutout in the Ohio Valley Regional final to clinch the trip to Alabama.
“I want the ball but I don’t always expect to get the ball because we have AJ. He’s our guy and he’ll be big for us in the World Series but I always want the ball in a big situation,” Pizer said.
Putting Pizer on the hill allows Highland to keep Reid at shortstop, where he was Wabash College’s Gold Glove award winner as a freshman. That, combined with Scheidt’s range in center field, gives Highland a big advantage with it’s defense up the middle.
Scheidt said he takes a lot of pride in that. He and Reid will continue that glovework together for Wabash next spring.
“(Reid) is obviously one of the best baseball players I’ve ever played with,” Scheidt said. “I know if a groundball’s hit to him, it’s pretty much a guaranteed out. I hope he thinks the same way about me.”
Scheidt isn’t a liability at the plate, though. He tagged a two-run home run and started a big rally in the regional title game in Wisconsin. He’s got a tendency to come up with big hits and big plays.
He may have to this week. Highland’s side of the pool includes a Curacao team that has produced multiple major leaguers and the host Alabama Rawdogs, who’ve won 10 World Series since 1999.
Highland’s been preparing for this moment. The available talent on the roster is as good as coach Sam Michel’s had, he said. It hasn’t been decimated by travel ball, like some of the teams have in the past.
“This should’ve been our varsity team two years ago,” Michel, a former Highland High School assistant, said. “We would’ve had two years of being really competitive for the sectional. That’s why I try not to take too much credit because this is a good team. I just try to stay out of the way.”
Michel doesn’t hide the fact that he can get emotional at the end of the season. The chance to give this group a proper send off at the Babe Ruth World Series is something he said he’ll cherish.
“I’ve been playing with Austin and all of these guys since I was young. AJ’s really the only guy I’ll be playing with, again,” Scheidt said. “This is it. This is the last run.”