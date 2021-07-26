Highland teammates to take one last ride in Alabama

The over $5,700 in donations raised this week to help pay for the players to get to Mobile via a GoFundMe campaign only reinforces that.

“It hurt bad to let my team down, to let the town down. Coming back with this season, it means a lot to me,” he said. “Seeing the community band together with all the donations, it meant a lot. They haven’t given up on us and I’m not going to give up on myself.”

On paper, Pizer is the No. 2 starter behind AJ Reid. But Pizer pitched the state championship game and threw a one-hit shutout in the Ohio Valley Regional final to clinch the trip to Alabama.

“I want the ball but I don’t always expect to get the ball because we have AJ. He’s our guy and he’ll be big for us in the World Series but I always want the ball in a big situation,” Pizer said.

Putting Pizer on the hill allows Highland to keep Reid at shortstop, where he was Wabash College’s Gold Glove award winner as a freshman. That, combined with Scheidt’s range in center field, gives Highland a big advantage with it’s defense up the middle.

Scheidt said he takes a lot of pride in that. He and Reid will continue that glovework together for Wabash next spring.