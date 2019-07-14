MUNSTER — Practices at this point of the season have become routine for Munster Little League's 10- to 12-year-old team.
Munster will make its third straight trip to the state tournament, which starts Wednesday in Greenwood. The winner advances to the Region tourney, which runs Aug. 3-10 at a site to be determined. That champion advances to the Little League World Series from Aug. 15-25 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
State has been the barrier for this team the past two seasons. In 2017 when they were 10-year-olds, their season ended with a third-place finish in state. Last year, Munster went home with a fourth-place finish.
It was all positive vibes last Wednesday night at Munster Community Park for a team that is 9-0 after winning the District 1 title. Munster has outscored its opponents 100-15.
At practice, assistant coach Dave Morgan split up the 14 12-year-olds into two groups of seven, one between first and second base and the other between second and third.
They had a typical practice, starting with ground balls.
“If a ball gets past you, drop and give my five push-ups,” Morgan said. “Let’s go. Let’s get to work.”
When someone snagged a one-hopper in his glove, compliments rained down from coaches and teammates. If the ball gets past someone, encouragement ensues.
“Practice, practice, practice,” said Munster player Jack Forent, regarding what it’s going to take to keep winning.
Unlike many other teams, there is no designated position for the Munster players.
“Every kid on this team pitches, which I think helps this team be successful,” Morgan said. “Everyone’s a good athlete, everyone hits, so having the depth at pitching is what we’re hoping will get us to the state championship.”
This team knows the competition that lies ahead. That's why when they won the district championship, celebration was a minimum because it was just another step in their ultimate goal; it’s why practices remain strenuous.
Off the field, the players hang out with one another, joke around and play multiple sports. A core of this tight-knit Muster group has been playing with each other since they were 5-year-olds. After practice Wednesday, they all went and had a pool party together.
“Nice chemistry,” Morgan said. “There’s never an issue with the friendship and the way they all get along.”
Talent respects talent. No kid on the team wants the spotlight more than the other.
“They are all aces,” Morgan said.
The group of 14 aces will resume action Wednesday against Georgetown. At state, each team is guaranteed three games in pool play, then the elimination games start with the championship game taking place Saturday night.
Forent said he has watched the Little League World Series before on ESPN. When asked if he imagines himself playing in Williamsport, one day, he said yes.
Forent’s yes was backed up by 13 nods from his teammates.