CROWN POINT — On a bright Thursday afternoon, several softball players from Dyer got together excitedly.
They knew they had something to do.
So the members of the Dyer Dominators' 8U All-Star team ran over to the other side of the diamond with smiles on their faces and cheer in their collective voice.
They had lost their game. But it didn't matter now.
The Dominators formed two parallel lines and with their outstretched arms making arches, created a tunnel for their opponent to walk through.
"Great game."
"You guys did a good job."
"Way to go."
The encouraging words continued until the last foe had walked into her dugout.
Such a scene is taking place all over Northwest Indiana this week as the National Softball Association World Series visits the Region for the sixth time in recent years. This year the area is playing host to the North/Central "B" & "C" World Series.
"Walking in the parade was so cool," said 9-year-old Maddie Schultz from Dyer. "This has been so exciting."
"We are the tough cookies," Dyer 8-year-old Jillian Beaderstadt said. "That's what we dressed up like in the parade. It was so fun, so cool. We lost both of our games today, but they were close.
"It was a lot of fun anyway."
The NSA parade in downtown Hobart on Wednesday night brought 6,500 people to the opening ceremony.
Dyer coaches Bridgette DeYoung and Dena Beaderstadt said their young team was so excited about watching all the other teams dressed up in fun and silly costumes that they watched every team walk in the parade, then got in the back of the line with smiles on their faces, dressed up in their "Tough Cookies" motif.
Bob Biehl of Champaign, Illinois, was the NSA site director in Crown Point. The 17-year veteran of NSA softball said there are 194 teams playing in C.P., Highland, Hobart, Munster, LaPorte, Michigan City and Portage this week.
"There are over 2,000 players competing in this," Biehl said. "I've been doing this a long time and I can easily say there are 10,000 people coming into the area this weekend to watch this.
"Grandparents, aunts and uncles, parents, coaches and players, there are a lot of people coming in to watch this fun. And it is a lot of fun."
Teams from 8U through 18U are competing to win championships. The championship games are scheduled to be played Sunday.
Erika Dahl, the director of communications for the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, said that more than 2,100 room nights at 25 local hotels have been booked for teams coming in from all over the Midwest and even from Canada.
"And that doesn't count all the visits these people will make at local restaurants," Dahl said. "If you go to any local Target store in the area you will see cars with 'We're going to the World Series' written on the windshields and those people are buying water, snacks, supplies for an event like this.
"We are confidant the economic impact of the NSA World Series is over $1 million dollars to the area."
But for the kids playing softball, the economics of the event don't mean that much. Everything is about having fun and competing.
Cedar Lake's Madison Karsten wasn't able to play on the 12U All-Star team from her town because she broke her arm while cheerleading a few months back. But she took part in the tradition of pin swapping that many of the players did at the parade and skills competition.
She had over 35 pins on her NSA towel from players on other teams, one from as far away as Texas.
"I had a lot of fun with it," Madison said. "I made a lot of new friends doing that. It was a lot of fun."
The Cedar Lake All-Star team dressed in a Hawaiian theme for the parade.
"Everyone was cheering for us, waving at us during the parade, it felt cool," Cedar Lake's Kaylee Meeks said. "We were throwing candy to players from other teams, like a competition, it was a lot of fun."
"We had fun talking to players from the older teams," Cedar Lake's Chloe Hoover said. "We made a lot of new friends. And now we get to play softball, too."