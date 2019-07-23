Trisha Bumpass played travel softball when she was growing up.
To her, the game has changed now — teams want kids to give up other priorities to solely focus on softball.
Bumpass doesn’t believe that’s how younger kids should be treated, especially with two daughters of her own, one 9-year-old and one 7-year-old.
After coaching in-house softball in Crown Point for a couple of years, she took it upon herself to create to her own travel ball team, NWI Alliance.
In the team’s first year of competition, it won the National Softball Association 10-and-under "C" North-Central World Series.
“I’m so proud of these girls,” Bumpass said.
The idea for the team was pitched as a parttime travel unit to illustrate that it won’t be a burdening time commitment. In the fall, 70 girls came to the tryout and Bumpass said it was difficult to cut it down to 12 players.
They only practice once a week, and the first week of practice didn’t include any softball.
“We started doing team-building activities the first week,” Bumpass said. “The kids could build camaraderie and I think the foundation of any good athlete is having a good team-player mentality.”
NWI Alliance played fall ball in Munster last year, and before the spring started, they made contributions off the field.
In December, they created a charity event by donating toys and clothes to several organizations and families for Christmas. They also went to homeless shelters and gave away the aforementioned items.
“I think it’s a rarity nowadays for kids to have that opportunity to continue with their sports and athleticism, but also to really be enriched and empowered to be local leaders and confident, strong, independent young ladies,” Bumpass said.
The team is made up of 12 players, mostly ranging from the ages 8-9 with four players being 10. Players are different areas around the Region, including Crown Point, Lowell, Hobart, Hammond and Lakes of The Four Seasons.
Bumpass said she thought the team really had a run at a World Series win after playing a tournament in April where they faced a team with all 10-year-olds and won.
They competed in six spring tournaments and placed second in each of them, qualifying for a spot in the North-Central World Series.
The Alliance won six games en route to the title, including a few in the 100-degree heat last week.
The final game got cancelled from rain, so according to NSA’s website, NWI Alliance tied with Smashers Elite for first place with 500 points. The Alliance defeatedd the Smashers twice to take the crown, outscored opponents 59-27.
Since the team clinched the World Series on a day overtaken by rain, the coaching staff surprised the girls with another game that will take place Aug. 7 at the Chicago Bandits Stadium in Rosemont, Illinois.
“They were all sad thinking it was our last game,” Bumpass said. “They are going to be excited, and that’s when we will have our winning celebration.”
The team will host tryouts for the next 10U team July 31 to Aug. 6 at the Crown Point Sportsplex. Players wanting to tryout will have to attend at least one of those days.
“Our goals going forward are to repeat what we did in year one,” Bumpass said.