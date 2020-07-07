Area bowlers awarded state USBC scholarships

Both bowlers will major in engineering in college. Kirkpatrick is going to Purdue Fort Wayne to focus in civil engineering.

“I really like geology a lot. I took that class in high school for dual credit. I was thinking about being a geological engineer,” Kirkpatrick said. “I switched over to civil because it deals with architecture, too. I’m interested in that.”

Horn, who also played tennis at Wheeler, only bowled for the Bearcats for one season. He still anchored the squad in most tournaments with a season average of 187. It was 191 during youth league.

He'll attend Purdue, with an engineering focus yet to be determined. He did an internship with Abonmarche Consultants, a civil engineering firm in Valparaiso, during his senior school year.

The Boilermakers don’t have an NCAA bowling program, but do have a well-established club team that travels around the country to compete in USBC events. Horn hasn’t decided if he’ll try out.

“I’ve only ever bowled with a team. I’ve never really bowled as just an individual,” he said. “I’ve met a lot of great people and made a lot of friends because they were on my team.”