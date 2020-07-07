You are the owner of this article.
Area bowlers awarded state USBC scholarships
Bowling

Area bowlers awarded state USBC scholarships

Kaiden Horn, a 2020 Wheeler graduate, was shaped by the sport of bowling.

It’s helped build his family, his friendships and now his education.

He and Portage grad Kyle Kirkpatrick were two of the five Indiana State USBC scholarship winners this year.

“I’ve just kind of grown up in a bowling alley,” Horn said. “It’s something that me and my dad have really bonded over. He’s coached me my whole life. We always talk about bowling and watch bowling. Without that, a major part of myself would be missing.”

Horn began bowling about eight years ago. The sport is big in his family. His father, Kevin Horn, is an avid bowler.

Kirkpatrick’s uncle and cousin Larry and Richard Obacz, respectively, are both scratch bowlers. Family practices paid off this past youth season when Kirkpatrick rolled a 684 series.

“I started actually understanding what they were saying and bowling started making sense,” he said.

The Cathy Cooper Scholarship awards Horn $1,000, renewable for $500 per year for three years. Kirkpatrick was given the Dan Cappa Memorial Scholarship for $500.

Kirkpatrick, who played football for Portage, held a GPA of 4.018. Horn’s was 4.18.

Both bowlers will major in engineering in college. Kirkpatrick is going to Purdue Fort Wayne to focus in civil engineering.

“I really like geology a lot. I took that class in high school for dual credit. I was thinking about being a geological engineer,” Kirkpatrick said. “I switched over to civil because it deals with architecture, too. I’m interested in that.”

Horn, who also played tennis at Wheeler, only bowled for the Bearcats for one season. He still anchored the squad in most tournaments with a season average of 187. It was 191 during youth league.

He'll attend Purdue, with an engineering focus yet to be determined. He did an internship with Abonmarche Consultants, a civil engineering firm in Valparaiso, during his senior school year.

The Boilermakers don’t have an NCAA bowling program, but do have a well-established club team that travels around the country to compete in USBC events. Horn hasn’t decided if he’ll try out.

“I’ve only ever bowled with a team. I’ve never really bowled as just an individual,” he said. “I’ve met a lot of great people and made a lot of friends because they were on my team.”

Kirkpatrick won’t bowl for the Mastodons. The school doesn’t have a program. He’ll stick to the adult summer leagues for the next few years.

“I’m going to miss it,” he said. “If I had a bad week, I could always go bowling and have some fun. I had friends on my team who were always there to pick you up and make it a good day. It was something away from school, a nice and relaxing thing to do.”

Kaiden Horn

Wheeler graduate Kaiden Horn received an Indiana State USBC scholarship.

