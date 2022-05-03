Bobby Kammer wants to follow his father's footsteps and win the big trophy

HAMMOND — Bobby Kammer picked up right where he left off last spring.
The Crown Point bowler finished second in last year’s Times Bowling Classic, rolling a 267 in the championship game while winner Jon Salas bowled a 279.
Going into that final game, the title looked like it was Kammer’s to lose. He bowled games of 279, 237 and 256 earlier in the day.
Salas just did what was necessary to win the match play round that mattered most. Kammer is determined to not let it happen again.
“It’s eating at me. You have no idea,” Kammer said. “Trust me when I tell you that that second-place finish is eating at me. It’s personal at this point.”
That determination showed during the event’s 72nd incarnation Saturday at Olympia Lanes. After opening with a disappointing 164 game, Kammer closed with this year’s first 300 game and posted a 782 series to take an early lead in Class A. Bowlers play four games with the bottom score dropped during qualifying.
People are also reading…
When he got to the second pair of lanes, his dad Bob Kammer Jr. gave him some winning advice. Father and son were bowling in the same group.
“He told me to move in more on the track. The second I did that I threw the back six (strikes) of game two,” he said. “I threw 28 (strikes) on my last 30 (frames). All I had to do is listen to my dad.”
Kammer Jr. was the Class A champ in 1997 and also has a second-place finish. Bob Kammer Sr., Bobby’s grandpa, also finished second during his heyday.
“Losing shooting 269 last year, especially in a tournament that my dad’s won and finished second, my grandfather finished second once or twice, (it hurts). I now have a second-place trophy,” Kammer said. “I have the little one at home. I want the big trophy.”
The oil pattern on the lanes was modified from last year’s. Some of the early reviews were negative with scores a little lower than bowlers expected. But Kammer said he was happy with it.
“It’s not hard to figure out. You’ve just got to play the track,” he said.
The tournament continues during weekends throughout May. Squads will bowl at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on May 7, May 14 and May 15, plus 6:30 p.m. groups on May 7 and May 14. The top eight qualifiers in each class will advance to the match game finals on May 29.
The semifinals were eliminated this year.
2021 The Times Best of the Region
Welcome to 2021 edition of The Times Media Company’s Best of the Region.
It's been quite a year, but as we emerge from the pandemic I’m happy to say that he Region is thriving!
Thanks to local entrepreneurs who adroitly shifted gears and the dedication of our readers, we are presenting our annual look at the best businesses, restaurants, services, places to live and more in the Region.
This contest is the culmination of another year of interacting with our readers, telling stories about people and places that make a difference in our communities and championing the local businesses that serve as the backbone of the Region.
This is a process our readers take seriously. More than 21,000 registered users cast 437,915 votes, up 27% from 2020 — impressive numbers while the Region was emerging from the limitations imposed by the coronavirus.
What accounts for the staying power of Best of the Region? Perhaps it's how we recognize the value of hard work and the chance to applaud businesses that respect our time and resources and consistently exceed our expectations. A Best of the Region nod is not only a well-deserved “thank you” to those who truly care for their customers, but it also reinforces those efforts.
These pages contain a number of first-time winners, including GQ Granite, Region Escape Room and A Positive Approach to Teen Health, in addition to stalwarts such as Centier Bank, Schillings and Strack & Van Til that annually show us their mettle. But whether the business is big or small, time-honored or new to this list, all have excellence in common.
So on behalf of The Times, I’d like to thank the readers who took the time to thoughtfully complete the ballot and offer our congratulations to the winners. Here’s to another year of “the best” in the Region!
Chris White
Publisher