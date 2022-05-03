Bobby Kammer wants to follow his father's footsteps and win the big trophy

HAMMOND — Bobby Kammer picked up right where he left off last spring.

The Crown Point bowler finished second in last year’s Times Bowling Classic, rolling a 267 in the championship game while winner Jon Salas bowled a 279.

Going into that final game, the title looked like it was Kammer’s to lose. He bowled games of 279, 237 and 256 earlier in the day.

Salas just did what was necessary to win the match play round that mattered most. Kammer is determined to not let it happen again.

“It’s eating at me. You have no idea,” Kammer said. “Trust me when I tell you that that second-place finish is eating at me. It’s personal at this point.”

That determination showed during the event’s 72nd incarnation Saturday at Olympia Lanes. After opening with a disappointing 164 game, Kammer closed with this year’s first 300 game and posted a 782 series to take an early lead in Class A. Bowlers play four games with the bottom score dropped during qualifying.

When he got to the second pair of lanes, his dad Bob Kammer Jr. gave him some winning advice. Father and son were bowling in the same group.

“He told me to move in more on the track. The second I did that I threw the back six (strikes) of game two,” he said. “I threw 28 (strikes) on my last 30 (frames). All I had to do is listen to my dad.”

Kammer Jr. was the Class A champ in 1997 and also has a second-place finish. Bob Kammer Sr., Bobby’s grandpa, also finished second during his heyday.

“Losing shooting 269 last year, especially in a tournament that my dad’s won and finished second, my grandfather finished second once or twice, (it hurts). I now have a second-place trophy,” Kammer said. “I have the little one at home. I want the big trophy.”

The oil pattern on the lanes was modified from last year’s. Some of the early reviews were negative with scores a little lower than bowlers expected. But Kammer said he was happy with it.

“It’s not hard to figure out. You’ve just got to play the track,” he said.

The tournament continues during weekends throughout May. Squads will bowl at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on May 7, May 14 and May 15, plus 6:30 p.m. groups on May 7 and May 14. The top eight qualifiers in each class will advance to the match game finals on May 29.

The semifinals were eliminated this year.

