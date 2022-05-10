Bowling is the bond for two COVID-19 survivors

HAMMOND — Mario Martinez was lying in a hospital bed in 2020 in the throes of COVID-19 when doctors told him to prepare for the worst.

He picked up his phone to make some phone calls. The first one was not to his family but to his best friend Pat Johnson.

“I said, ‘Hey, buddy. It was a fun ride but I’m not going to make it,’” Martinez said. “You’d think I’d call my parents but I called him. I couldn’t face telling my mother that.”

Johnson, himself, was in the same situation in a different hospital bed — though not as serious. He was only in that bed for a week. Martinez was in his for three.

“It was scary to get that call, especially when there’s nothing you can do. I’m laying up on the COVID floor and he calls me and says that,” Johnson said. “It was the scariest time of my life.”

Bowling is at the heart of that relationship. The Chicago residents share a similar outlook on the game.

It led to success in the Times Classic, in which they bowled together for about the last 10 years. Johnson started in the event at Olympia Lanes when he was just a teenager about 20 years ago. Martinez joined him after his Saturday spring league folded about a decade ago.

Each has a handful of finals appearances in the Classic. Johnson finished third in 2019. Martinez was the top qualifier and finished fourth in 2017. Neither ever won the top prize, though.

“We’re here to make money. We’re here to do one thing and that’s to make money,” Johnson said. “You can socialize after bowling.”

It took some time for Martinez and Johnson to realize they could make that money together. The competition between them for side pots was hot when they first met. They were often the two best bowlers in the house so a rivalry developed.

“We used to hate each other,” Martinez said. “Back in the day, it was a grudge. Back then, everything was fair game. But now I won’t let nothing happen to him while I’m around.”

After the friendship blossomed, they started traveling to bigger events and helping each other win larger prize pools. That only made the bond stronger.

A subtle rivalry still exists but the only bets between them these days are for lunch or dinner of who picks up the next round.

“He’s my brother. We go anywhere and everywhere together,” Johnson said. “You’ve got to have that vibe. He can talk (trash) to me and I can still take it even when I’m bowling bad and vice versa.”

Martinez rolled a 762 three-game series and Johnson a 740 in the Times Classic’s first squad Saturday at Olympia Lanes. Both scores were above the cut (733) in Class A at the time but may fall below it as qualifying rounds continue. The cut last season was 756 and there are eight fewer qualifiers this year.

“Seven-sixty should be enough on this (oil pattern),” Johnson said. “There’s a lot more oil this year. You can’t just stand in the same spot. You have to adjust. I think about 755 will be the cut. This is a little trickier this year.”

Martinez appreciates the chance to be bowling at all. He’s a COVID long hauler, on 24-hour oxygen for 10 months after he got sick. He still carries a tank in the trunk of his car and sometimes makes trips to the parking lot for a breather as he bowls. He didn’t hit the lanes for about a year and lost weight to the point that he described himself as “a skeleton.”

He said the relationship he has with Johnson is a big reason he’s made it back.

“It’s hard to find someone you can consider a family who’s not blood,” Martinez said. “There’s very few that we allow in our circle. That’s just how it is. We don’t like a lot of people, as it is. We got to be able to trust you, almost like a family member.”

