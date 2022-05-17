Chesterton bowler Larry Achten is back in the game, near the Times Classic leaders

HAMMOND — Larry Achten is back.

The Chesterton resident quit bowling for about 12 years after a knee surgery in 2000. Doctors told him if he continued to both bowl and golf he’d have to spend less time on the greens. He chose to stay on the links and away from the lanes.

“I think I was burned out, anyway,” Achten said. “I stayed away for quite a while.”

He was bowling seven nights a week before the surgery and cut it out completely. Achten kept in touch with his bowling buddies while he was away but something was missing.

“I still can’t believe I did it. I literally did not go to a bowling alley. I couldn’t go down to watch. I couldn’t do it,” he said. “Going to coach got me back.”

Achten coached the Chesterton high school team for five years, picking up the gig while his son Ethan was on the Trojans team. That got him back into the game.

He bowled one or two nights a week for the next couple years but didn’t get back into tournaments until recently. This year is his first time bowling in the Times Bowling Classic.

It’s been a successful foray into tournament bowling, so far. Achten rolled an 811 series in the Times Classic Saturday at Olympia Lanes and will qualify for the Class A finals. It was the second-best qualifying score, at the time. Achten also bowled in a couple PBA50 regional events this year with mixed results.

He recently had confirmation that he and Don Draia, Mike Kozy and Jeff Snuffer won the senior Indiana USBC state team title. Enjoying that time with his friends has reminded him what he loves about the sport.

The sport is such a part of his life, again, that between frame while trying to improve his score on Sunday, Achten watched the PBA Playoffs on his phone.

“When I turned 49, I made a decision that I was going to get back into it more,” Achten said. “I know the game and I know I can physically do it but I’m still on the learning curve of trying to learn which ball, this drill or that drill (in the modern game). It’s been difficult but I’ve got a lot of help from a lot of good friends.”

Achten also lost 75 pounds recently, which helps with his knee. He said it doesn’t bother him anymore. He still gets the aches and pains that come with being 51 years old, but physically he feels good.

The Classic will take a break for a week before returning for the finals on May 29. The semifinals were removed this year so only the top eight bowlers in each of seven divisions remain. Achten is ready for the challenge.

“I want to win. Tiddlywinks, whatever, I want to win the race to the refrigerator. The competitiveness for me is still there. I wouldn’t do it, otherwise. I want to win but I will not win at all costs. It’s going to be fun. I get a chance to come back and bowl and I’m happy with that,” he said. “I’m not doing this for the money, I’m doing this for me. I had to quit and I always thought about ‘What if? What if?’”

