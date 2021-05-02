COVID-19 survivor Pat Johnson glad to be back bowling in Times Classic

HAMMOND — Pat Johnson is just happy to be bowling

The Chicago resident and annual Times Classic bowler spent a week in the hospital last March with COVID-19. He’s dealt with lasting chest pains, shortness of breath and other symptoms. It took him almost a year to feel like himself again.

The Classic was a chance to feel normal.

“I’m just glad to be here and be able to compete with anybody,” Johnson said. “Being from Illinois, it’s even rougher because we were on a longer lockdown, then we went on another lockdown.”

Johnson rolled three-game series scores of 786 and 728 in the Classic's first weekend at Olympia Lanes in Hammond. Scores weren’t official Sunday, but the 786 should put him near the top of Class A and in a good spot to qualify for the semifinals.

“It’s early, only the first weekend. They’ll go higher,” he said.

Johnson’s qualified several times, finishing as high as third place in 2013.

“Hopefully I can make a run but I say that every year,” he said. “Maybe this year.”

Between throws, Johnson playfully talked trash with another Classic regular, Ari Wilson.