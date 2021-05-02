COVID-19 survivor Pat Johnson glad to be back bowling in Times Classic

HAMMOND — Pat Johnson is just happy to be bowling
The Chicago resident and annual Times Classic bowler spent a week in the hospital last March with COVID-19. He’s dealt with lasting chest pains, shortness of breath and other symptoms. It took him almost a year to feel like himself again.
The Classic was a chance to feel normal.
“I’m just glad to be here and be able to compete with anybody,” Johnson said. “Being from Illinois, it’s even rougher because we were on a longer lockdown, then we went on another lockdown.”
Johnson rolled three-game series scores of 786 and 728 in the Classic's first weekend at Olympia Lanes in Hammond. Scores weren’t official Sunday, but the 786 should put him near the top of Class A and in a good spot to qualify for the semifinals.
“It’s early, only the first weekend. They’ll go higher,” he said.
Johnson’s qualified several times, finishing as high as third place in 2013.
“Hopefully I can make a run but I say that every year,” he said. “Maybe this year.”
Between throws, Johnson playfully talked trash with another Classic regular, Ari Wilson.
Like Johnson, the Las Vegas resident and Crete native has come close several times but never won the Times Classic. He bowled 721 and 734 series over the weekend but likely won’t bowl in the semifinals if he qualifies.
A sponsored pro, Wilson returns to the Region every year to be around friends and family. He said he makes sure to spend a few minutes at every pair of lanes, jawing with some of the people he didn’t get a chance to bowl with when the event was canceled last May.
Some are making plans to see him in July for the USBC Open in Las Vegas.
“I love the environment. I love the people. It’s one of my favorite tournaments. It’s not so much about winning it anymore. I love it, talking to (Olympia General Manager Mike) Kozy, talking to (owner) Nick (Loxas),” he said. “The competition doesn’t change and now the younger generation is coming in.”
The 26-year-old Wilson once led a younger generation of bowlers that was a mile marker for the tournament in the early to mid 2010s. He sees a similarly-minded group coming, including Times Masters champion Kevin McCune.
“They’re younger than me and they’re shooting up numbers,” Wilson said.
Wilson’s mother, Shonda, was the 2019 Class WA champ. She was bowling with her son Sunday. The Classic is one of the few tournaments they get to do that, anymore. That’s a familiar sentiment for many families.
“This is our tournament that we bowl every year,” Wilson said. “She’ll always have a title. I might not get one.”
Softball & Baseball Recap: Catch up on this week's excitement here!
Calling all Region prep softball and baseball fanatics! Catch up on coverage from this week's games here.
Munster has now won seven straight games.
“He’s an awesome coach. Ever since I’ve been here, he’s been nothing but great to me,” Steven Hernandez said of Randy Roberts.
Jack Kienzle finished 2-for-3 with a double, homer, two runs scored and two RBIs for TF South.
“I’ve been getting frustrated with these guys, but at the same time I have to take a step back and realize we didn’t have any of these guys before this year, none of them,” Steve Strayer said.
"For me, it’s just either miss barrels or put balls in play where guys can get double plays or routine outs."
"I personally think she's one of the best athletes in the school, if not the best athlete," Munster coach Beth Raspopovich said.
“The Mustangs are underrated. We need to be talked about a lot more. We are hot right now. We are the hot team in the Region, so people have to watch out for us.”
Andrean hosts Munster in softball.
Washington Township hosts South Central in baseball.
TF South hosts Oak Lawn in baseball.
Crown Point hosts Valparaiso in baseball.
Lake Central hosts LaPorte in baseball.
Kankakee Valley hosts Munster in softball.
Munster hosts Lake Central in baseball.