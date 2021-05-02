 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 survivor Pat Johnson glad to be back bowling in Times Classic
alert urgent
BOWLING | TIMES CLASSIC

COVID-19 survivor Pat Johnson glad to be back bowling in Times Classic

Pat Johnson

Pat Johnson is among the leaders of the Times Classic in Class A after posting a 786 three-game score Saturday.

 David P. Funk, The Times

HAMMOND — Pat Johnson is just happy to be bowling

The Chicago resident and annual Times Classic bowler spent a week in the hospital last March with COVID-19. He’s dealt with lasting chest pains, shortness of breath and other symptoms. It took him almost a year to feel like himself again.

The Classic was a chance to feel normal.

“I’m just glad to be here and be able to compete with anybody,” Johnson said. “Being from Illinois, it’s even rougher because we were on a longer lockdown, then we went on another lockdown.”

Johnson rolled three-game series scores of 786 and 728 in the Classic's first weekend at Olympia Lanes in Hammond. Scores weren’t official Sunday, but the 786 should put him near the top of Class A and in a good spot to qualify for the semifinals.

“It’s early, only the first weekend. They’ll go higher,” he said.

Johnson’s qualified several times, finishing as high as third place in 2013.

“Hopefully I can make a run but I say that every year,” he said. “Maybe this year.”

Between throws, Johnson playfully talked trash with another Classic regular, Ari Wilson.

Like Johnson, the Las Vegas resident and Crete native has come close several times but never won the Times Classic. He bowled 721 and 734 series over the weekend but likely won’t bowl in the semifinals if he qualifies.

A sponsored pro, Wilson returns to the Region every year to be around friends and family. He said he makes sure to spend a few minutes at every pair of lanes, jawing with some of the people he didn’t get a chance to bowl with when the event was canceled last May.

Some are making plans to see him in July for the USBC Open in Las Vegas.

“I love the environment. I love the people. It’s one of my favorite tournaments. It’s not so much about winning it anymore. I love it, talking to (Olympia General Manager Mike) Kozy, talking to (owner) Nick (Loxas),” he said. “The competition doesn’t change and now the younger generation is coming in.”

The 26-year-old Wilson once led a younger generation of bowlers that was a mile marker for the tournament in the early to mid 2010s. He sees a similarly-minded group coming, including Times Masters champion Kevin McCune.

“They’re younger than me and they’re shooting up numbers,” Wilson said.

Wilson’s mother, Shonda, was the 2019 Class WA champ. She was bowling with her son Sunday. The Classic is one of the few tournaments they get to do that, anymore. That’s a familiar sentiment for many families.

“This is our tournament that we bowl every year,” Wilson said. “She’ll always have a title. I might not get one.”

Softball & Baseball Recap: Catch up on this week's excitement here!

Calling all Region prep softball and baseball fanatics! Catch up on coverage from this week's games here.

+2
Crown Point overcomes struggles to edge Valparaiso
NWI Preps
alert top story urgent

Crown Point overcomes struggles to edge Valparaiso

  • Tom Keegan Times Correspondent
  • Updated

“I’ve been getting frustrated with these guys, but at the same time I have to take a step back and realize we didn’t have any of these guys before this year, none of them,” Steve Strayer said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Ben Kerezman runs ultramarathons

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts