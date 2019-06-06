HAMMOND — The Trombetta surname comes with certain expectations in the Region bowling community.
“Growing up, that’s all there was: Bowling,” Tyler Trombetta said. “I’ve always loved doing it. It was something my grandpa got me into at a young age. He used to take me bowling all the time.”
Grandfather Joe Trombetta’s career includes two American Bowling Congress national titles, eight state championships in Indiana, three in Illinois and dozens of local and regional tournament wins. He’s a member of the halls of fame in both Indiana and Illinois as well as the Greater Calumet Area, Lakeshore and Chicagoland chapters of the USBC.
“It’s rough sometimes. You’ve got to deal with everybody on you at all times. They’re just there,” Caden Trombetta said. “My family, everybody that knows my family, they’re just there. No matter where I’m bowling, somebody knows who I am. If it’s in Merrillville, Griffith, Illinois, doesn’t matter. Someone’s going to know.”
The brothers from Highland are living up to those outside pressures in the Times Classic this year. Tyler Trombetta, a recent Calumet College of St. Joseph graduate, eked into the Class A finals as a No. 7 seed. The finals are Sunday.*
Caden Trombetta, who will be a sophomore at Highland High School in the fall, was the top qualifier in the youth division and is seeded third in the finals. He bowled his first 300 game earlier this year — two years younger than Tyler Trombetta was when he rolled his first perfect game.
“Caden is good, he’s just young. Doing what he’s doing right now, I think he’s taking steps in the right direction for bowling,” Tyler Trombetta said. “He’s definitely going to be somebody to watch out for as he gets older and he starts to wrap his mind around the game a little bit more.”
Tyler Trombetta is on his way to forging a career in his own right. He just finished a successful career at Calumet College of St. Joseph after a successful one at Highland. He was raised bowling not only with his grandpa but with his father, Vinnie, and other family members who are accomplished bowlers in their own rights.
“Growing up, trying to follow that and trying to fill those shoes is difficult,” Tyler Trombetta said. “But I like challenges. Just being part of this, knowing that bowling is such a huge part of their lives and now a part of mine, is great.”
Caden Trombetta didn’t start bowling seriously until he was about 10 or 11. That’s late in the Trombetta house.
“(My family) really taught me a lot, how to stay under control and not get angry, throw better shots, just stay calm, really,” Caden Trombetta said. “(Tyler Trombetta) really does teach me. He’s really always there for me, especially when I’m bowling really bad. He’s always the one to step up and help me.”
Both Tyler and Caden Trombetta aim to take home a first-place trophy Sunday. Both are in a position to do it. After all, winning bowling tournaments is the family business.
“Growing up, watching this tournament, seeing it every year, the people who are in it, the seven other competitors (in Class A), winning this would be huge,” said Tyler Trombetta, who finished second in this year's Times Masters Classic. “In my eyes, it’s one of the biggest tournaments you can win.”
* Editor's note: This story has been corrected from an earlier version.