HAMMOND — Dakota Daniels and Tyler Trombetta each own second-place Times Bowling Classic trophies.
Daniels was runner-up in Class A a year ago. Trombetta finished second in the Times Masters Classic a week ago.
Both men put themselves in a position to grab more hardware by posting high scores Sunday at Olympia Lanes.
Daniels threw away his first game but finished with scores of 248, 265 and 279 for a 792 series. There are three more days of qualifying, but the cut for Class A is usually between 720 and 760.
Daniels admitted he had an advantage both as a left-handed bowler and a league bowler at Olympia.
“I’m not going to lie: The left is easy. It really is. I barely have to move,” Daniels said. “The right-handers that make the cut, they have to make moves and probably ball changes at least once or twice. All we have to do is stay in the same spot and make a halfway-decent shot. That just is what it is.”
Trombetta, of Highland, bowled on the same pair of lanes with Daniels and several other Calumet College of St. Joseph bowling alumni. The group vocally cheered for each other throughout the day.
“Dakota’s actually the reason why I came to CCSJ. He helped me out, got me back to where I needed to be bowling after high school,” Trombetta said. “Being around these guys, you kind of develop a better bowling mind. They’re going to see stuff that you’re not necessarily seeing. We’ve bowled with each other so much and we know each other’s game’s so well, it’s easy to help each other.”
Trombetta turned in a 740 series, which was 25 pins short of his total from Saturday qualifying.
“I just came in today with the same game plan, just to keep the pocket in play and hopefully the 10 pin falls,” Trombetta said. “I’m never satisfied. One year I had 760 and I just missed the cut so I’m going to keep trying, keep working it back up there.”
At the other end of the house, Jeremy Bright rolled a 751 series with a 277 high game. The Chicago resident bowled his best two games first before moving to a new pair of lanes.
“I’m not comfortable. I left a lot out there,” he said. “When I got to the second pair (of lanes) I saw a little bit more friction so I made a move. I was good for about five or six frames and it just kind of blew up on me.”
Bright missed the cut for the semifinals by five pins two years ago. He played college basketball at Lakeland University in Wisconsin.
“I came back from there and started bowling competitively,” he said. “I’ve had a fair amount of success, maybe not as much as the bowlers that have been doing it longer. But I’ve put my notch in.”