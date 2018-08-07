Joseph Glowacki III had one person on his mind when he went to the Special Olympics in July in Seattle.
“I’ve been doing this for my mom,” he said. “Since day one, my mom was there with me.”
Barbara Glowacki died of cancer in March. She was saving to make the trip to the Pacific Northwest with her son when the diagnosis came down around Thanksgiving 2017.
“I’ve been hanging tough for her,” a tearful Glowacki said. “She is proud of me.”
Glowacki brought back two gold medals back to his home in Crete, one in doubles bowling and another for being part of the first-place Illinois team with Jaimie Drobushevich, Beatrice Doss and Richard Garmon. Garmon was also his doubles teammate.
“It was a fun place, Seattle, Washington,” he said. “(The medal) is a little bit heavy but it’s nice.”
Glowacki rolled the squad’s best game, a 171. Between games, the group saw a Mariners game, took a two-hour ocean cruise and visited the Space Needle. Team USA paid for it all.
He holds about a 135 average at Lan Oak Lanes in Lansing with the Thornton Township Bowling Busters group. His high game there is a 201.
Glowacki, 29, began bowling about 12 years ago. He also swims and runs relays.
A typical day for Glowacki starts with the bus around 8:20 a.m. to work at LARC, a non-profit in Lansing dedicated to people with developmental disabilities, folding and gluing parts boxes for BMW. He’s been doing the job for about seven years.
“LARC has been a Godsend for him. They really take care of him and they’ve always had an interest in his well being,” his father, Joe Glowacki II said. “It’s not like he’s just a number. They are genuinely very happy with him being there. I’m grateful.”
Glowacki spends most of his day there, his dad said. He once even spoke to the Illinois general assembly when funding for places like LARC was being threatened.
“He’s charismatic and people really take a liking to him,” the elder Glowacki said. “He’s done so many things in his life, things I would be proud to have done. It just makes me feel good that, in one way he didn’t get a fair shake but in other ways he’s excelled.”
He has over 40 medals from the Special Olympics state competition, his father said. These were his first in the national competition. Glowacki II plans to build a showcase for them all.
The support and congratulations have been overwhelming, Glowacki’s father said, from an ovation at a barbecue to calls and hand shakes.
“(Special Olympics coaches) call me ‘ambassador,’” Glowacki said. “I’ve been really top notch.”
The games will be in Orlando in 2022. If asked, Glowacki said he’d be happy to defend his medals.