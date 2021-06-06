Jon Salas outduels Bobby Kammer to win Times Classic title

The elder Kammer, an area bowling legend, died in 2015. His best Classic finish was second place.

“I was thinking about my grandfather today,” Bobby Kammer said. “I’m kind of disappointed I couldn’t win it for him.”

The family has a long history in the Classic. Kammer’s father, Bob Kammer Jr., was the 1997 Class A champ.

“Everything I was doing today was for my family,” Bobby Kammer said.

At the start of the day, Salas’s father, Jesus, was bowling in the Class SA finals. He finished eighth but said he was happy to have the chance to see his son bowl for a championship.

“He followed in his dad’s footsteps. I had diverticulitis so he wanted to get it, too,” Jesus Salas said. “I’d rather see him win than me anytime. It’d have been great to see father/son in the finals, but it didn’t happen.”

Jon Salas also had a cheerleader in third-place finisher Luis Alcantar. Alcantar and Salas are good friends who grew up together.

It was Alcantar who looked like the tournament was his to lose for almost its duration. He was the No. 2 qualifier and was atop Class A after the semifinals.