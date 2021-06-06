Kelleigh Williams returns to Times Classic, wins women's title

HAMMOND — As Kelleigh Williams bowled in the Class WA finals she had one eye on her son, Tyler, a few lanes down in Class Y. The back of her bowling shirt reads, “Tyler’s biggest fan.”

Tyler only bowled one game Sunday and finished sixth, which freed up Kelleigh to concentrate on herself and eke out a 224-201 win over Danielle Rudnickas to take home the top women's trophy Sunday at Olympia Lanes.

All scores include handicap.

“Going into the 10th frame, I just told myself, ‘Second place isn’t that bad,’” Williams said.

It was the first time Williams had bowled the Classic since 2013, when she took third place. She injured her ankle in January and hadn’t bowled in six weeks leading up to the tournament.

Rudnickas, a Highland resident and former Calumet College bowler, opened the day with a perfect game. It was the only one bowled in any division all day.

“Kelleigh had such great shots and so did I, but it all came down to the 10th frame. All I needed to do was strike twice,” Rudnickas said. “It’s still cool to have (a second-place trophy) because I haven’t bowled in many tournaments in a while.”