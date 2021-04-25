Kevin McCune defeats his dad Eugene to win Times Masters Classic bowling title

HAMMOND — Kevin McCune was 15 years old when he first felt like he could beat his father, Eugene. He shot a 298 to beat his dad for the first time in a competitive environment. It felt good.
Sunday night at Olympia Lanes may have felt even better. Son beat dad 198-189 in the final to win the 10th Times Masters Classic.
“It’s always good to beat up on dad,” Kevin McCune said.
The McCunes, of Munster, are a bowling family. Grandfather Don was inducted in to the USBC hall of fame in 2013. Eugene has an accomplished professional resume in his own right.
But Kevin and Eugene haven’t bowled a lot in match-play tournaments against one another. When they do compete, it’s usually a sweeper event without match play. They have met in the final of a few local king of the hill tournaments.
“It’s OK. If I’m going to lose to somebody, it might as well be him,” Eugene McCune said. “We try to bowl a lot of doubles stuff together while I can still bowl. I’m sure there will be a time when he won’t want me as a doubles partner.”
The Masters Classic precedes the annual Times Classic. It’s bowled on a more difficult sport pattern aimed at attracting a higher-quality bowler.
Kevin McCune was in control all day Sunday, opening with a 300 and posting the top four-game qualifying score of 907. The 22-year-old Calumet College senior cruised through match play, as well, posting scores of 226, 244 and 233 before the final.
“That’s why he bowls, because he knows he can win,” Eugene McCune said. “I know he can win, too. Sometimes he gets in his own way but other than that he’s pretty solid.”
Kevin beat Eugene in the second round, too, 244-224.
“I took the same approach that I did at the (USBC Indiana State Masters), which I won in January,” Kevin McCune said. “I just tried to use 10 as the gutter and keep the ball left of 10 the whole day.”
Curtis Johnson finished third, losing to Kevin McCune in the semifinal and forfeiting his match to Eugene, setting up the family affair.
“At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who you bowl a person’s a person whether it’s the No. 1 bowler in the world or some Joe Schmoe the first time I’m seeing in my life,” Kevin McCune said. “You have to go into the match thinking the same thing.”
Highland resident Tyler Trombetta was fourth. Don Draia, Elliot Smith, Steve Hoshaw and Jeff Snugger also qualified for match play.
Qualifying for the Times Classic begins Sunday.
