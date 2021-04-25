Kevin McCune defeats his dad Eugene to win Times Masters Classic bowling title

HAMMOND — Kevin McCune was 15 years old when he first felt like he could beat his father, Eugene. He shot a 298 to beat his dad for the first time in a competitive environment. It felt good.

Sunday night at Olympia Lanes may have felt even better. Son beat dad 198-189 in the final to win the 10th Times Masters Classic.

“It’s always good to beat up on dad,” Kevin McCune said.

The McCunes, of Munster, are a bowling family. Grandfather Don was inducted in to the USBC hall of fame in 2013. Eugene has an accomplished professional resume in his own right.

But Kevin and Eugene haven’t bowled a lot in match-play tournaments against one another. When they do compete, it’s usually a sweeper event without match play. They have met in the final of a few local king of the hill tournaments.

“It’s OK. If I’m going to lose to somebody, it might as well be him,” Eugene McCune said. “We try to bowl a lot of doubles stuff together while I can still bowl. I’m sure there will be a time when he won’t want me as a doubles partner.”

The Masters Classic precedes the annual Times Classic. It’s bowled on a more difficult sport pattern aimed at attracting a higher-quality bowler.