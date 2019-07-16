HAMMOND — Sometimes having a second pair of eyes can help. Sometimes having a second pair of legs can help even more.
Todd Kjell struggled in the middle games of qualifying for the PBA50 South Shore Open Tuesday at Olympia Lanes in Hammond. He bowled a 178 in the fourth game, followed by a 203 and a 204. Kjell was falling behind the pack.
His girlfriend, Jenny Wonders, suggested a ball change. Kjell, of Roscoe, Ill., didn’t have that ball in the building.
“She said my ball reaction wasn’t good. I said ‘Please go, I’ve got the (Storm) Super Soniq in the car,” Kjell said. “It ended up working out good. The last two games I went over 120. My girlfriend saved me.”
Kjell finished the day with a total pinfall of 1,777 for +177, good for 10th place. Brian LeClair leads the pack at +282.
Griffith resident Rick Woloszyn is above the cut in 22nd place at +104. Munster’s Eugene McCune is 31st at +71. After Wednesday’s eight qualifying games, 24 bowlers will advance to the Thursday’s match play rounds.
Wonders is an accomplished kegler in her own right. She won an All Events Eagle in the USBC Open Championships this summer in Las Vegas.
“The ball he was throwing, I didn’t feel, was reading the pattern well. He had thrown one or two shots just so and the ball struck. But even when it struck, I just didn’t think it was picking up and reading well,” Wonders said. “I went out to the car and got (the new ball) and you could just see the reaction was a lot better.”
Wonders and Kjell operate that way for each other.
“We kind of have it figured out now, when to say something and when to just step back,” Wonders said. “He was just fishing around a little bit in the middle (of the day). You see things back here that you don’t see yourself when you’re bowling. I thought ‘If I wait til he’s done and then say it, he’s going to as why I didn’t say it.’ When you’re struggling it doesn’t hurt to make a change, anyway.”
Wonder said she’s learned Kjell’s nonverbal cues and knows when he does or doesn’t want her input.
“She knows the game and gives me good advice,” Kjell said. “There are times when you don’t realize what you’ve done. You’re like ‘I didn’t feel that.’ And she gives me a chance to rethink it.”
Kjell nearly bowled the tournament’s first 300 in the eighth game, rounding out his day with a 279.
“The right lane (in the last pair) was hooking a lot more than the left,” Kjell said. “I ended up making, honestly, just a subtle move left on the right lane, got to the pocket and threw the ball pretty good.”
Qualifying continues Wednesday from 10 a.m. until about 4 p.m.