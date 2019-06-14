HAMMOND — Mike Kozy was 10 years old when he would pay a nickel to take the Hammond city bus from the corner of 165th Street and Marshall Avenue about four blocks to Kenwood Lanes.
The neighborhood kid was allowed to bowl for free if he would shag balls stuck near the pins.
Over the next 51 years, Kozy worked in virtually all aspects of the bowling industry, held leadership positions in nearly every state and local association, posted dozens of award scores and managed hundreds of tournaments. He’ll be inducted into the Indiana State USBC Hall of Fame on June 22 at the Crown Plaza at Indianapolis Airport.
“Bowling’s been my life, my whole entire life since I was 8 years old,” Kozy said. “Bowling is life. Bowling is family. Bowling is everything.”
Kozy is in a class of seven inductees, which includes Jada Mocaby of Valparaiso.
Kozy is an accomplished bowler, carrying an average above 200 for 44 years with 30 sanctioned 800 series and 41 career 300 games. He’s a two-time Times Classic Class A champ, holds eight Greater Calumet Area USBC city titles, six state district challenge titles, was GCA USBC bowler of the year once and senior bowler of the year twice.
“It’s one big bowling family. It’s my award, but it’s all their award, also,” Kozy said. “Without the help of all the proprietors, the leagues, the state board, I don’t get in. It’s a good feeling, like shooting your first 300.”
The one regret Kozy has, he said, is that Wendy, his wife of 37 years, won’t be at his induction. She died last summer.
“She was my grade school sweetheart, high school sweetheart, college sweetheart. We’ve been together since she was 15,” Kozy said. “Without her, Lord knows I wouldn’t be able to do everything I’ve done. This is as much hers as it is mine.”
A Morton graduate, Kozy attended Vincennes University on a bowling scholarship. He worked as a mechanic, lane surfacer and installer for AMF Bowling for six years.
Don Rodkin remembers Kozy bowling at Bowl Era when his father Sid owned the bowling center in 1974. It wasn’t long before Kozy started working there.
“He was an alley rat. He just loved to bowl. He knew right from the get go that he wanted to be in bowling as a career,” Rodkin said. “He hasn’t changed. He’s the same person he’s always been.”
Kozy’s been general manager of Olympia Lanes in Hammond for 26 years.
“He’s always been involved with something. It’s tough to get volunteers. It’s tough to get people to give up their time and yet Mike always has,” Rodkin said. “He’s always been available, always at the meeting contributed. There are a lot of good bowlers, but he’s a good bowler along with his involvement in all these organizations.”
The list of affiliations is long. Kozy’s been the president of the GCA USBC for 28 years and a board member for 38 years. He was a Youth Bowling Association board member for 20 years and served nine years as the Indiana USBC state board district director. He was co-chair for the state tournament in 2002 and the state jamboree in 2001, 2006 and 2017. He’s served on the scholarship, masters, hall of fame, tournament and audit state committees.
He’s been president, treasurer and secretary for hundreds of leagues and founded and organized countless tournaments, including serving as assistant director of the Times Classic for the last 27 years. He even wrote a bowling column in The Times in 1995 and 1996.
“I wanted to make sure the game flourished,” Kozy said. “I just want to see the sport grow. I like the area. I enjoy it. I wanted to make bowling what it is in the area today and I think I’ve accomplished a lot of that.”
Chris Cole is the associate manager of the GCA USBC. He’s known Kozy for 35 years.
“(Kozy) did a lot of work for the state,” Cole said. “He’s brought (the local USBC chapter) to the level we are now, one of the best in the whole country.”
Kozy said one of the things he’s most proud of is taking the GCA USBC from being in debt when he became president in 1991.
“I think the big concern is what happens to the bowling landscape when guys like Chris Cole and Mike Kozy are no longer as active as they are,” Calumet College of St. Joseph men’s bowling coach and longtime friend Mike Kubacki said. “I just hope there’s somebody behind them. Having somebody that connected to the state organizations is a big deal.”
Kozy was actually instrumental in starting and getting Kubacki involved with the Crimson Wave, which has become a national power. CCSJ consulted Kozy when it started the men’s bowling program in 2006. He recommended Kubacki for the job.
The pair go back playing $1 pot games when Kubacki was a teenager with a group that would become a who’s who of Region bowlers. Kenny Parks, Ron Johnson, Eugene and Don McCune, Kubacki, Kozy and others battled for those pots.
“Winning those dollars was a lot back then,” Kubacki said. “Mike was as feisty as any of us.”