HAMMOND — Brian LeClair won a second consecutive PBA50 tour stop Thursday.
The Albany, New York resident grabbed the microphone immediately after beating Sammy Ventura 214-203 in the final match of the PBA50 South Shore Open and dedicated the win to his friend Eric Reece.
Reece works in LeClair’s pro shop at Del Lanes in Albany, New York. Reece recently found out he had brain cancer. LeClair said his friend's time left is limited.
“He was at my pro shop the day something went wrong. I’ve known him forever,” a teary-eyed LeClair said. “He was my guy to be there when my kids or I couldn’t be there. I’m not going to have that, anymore.”
LeClair won the River City Extreme Open earlier this month. He said Reece was able to watch the final against Pete Weber online but visitors at his nursing home wouldn’t be allowed to bring in the iPad this week. It was too late on the East Coast.
“I don’t know how much longer he has. He’s been going down pretty steadily the last couple weeks,” LeClair said.
Ventura and his wife Tracy showed emotion, as well. It would’ve been his first PBA50 tour win in his 10th season.
“I was just trying to get my first national win under my belt,” Ventura said. “This is my second second of the season. I got a second coming from the bottom (of the stepladder) today and I got a second when I led (the Johnny Petraglia BVL Open in April). I think that one hurt more.”
Ventura left a 3-7 split in the ninth frame and left it open. It was his biggest mistake after charging through all four stepladder matches, topping Harry Sullins, Ryan Shafer and Ron Mohr.
“I just threw one ball a little too firm,” he said. “I bowled really good today. I have no qualms about how I did today.”
LeClair’s key shot came in the last frame. He noticed Ventura left four pins after going to the right. He’d been doing the same thing all week and knew he needed nine pins to put the game out of reach, so he made a calculated decision to go after seven pins and give himself an easy spare pick up of two more.
“When you’re going to the line and you’ve been a little defensive instead of playing offense, it’s very easy to get a little slow and get one right, go through the middle and get six or five, leaving a 2-4-8-10 which is six. Then, it’s even harder to get a three to be able to tie,” LeClair said. “I didn’t want to take that chance. I knew that, for the most part, I could rifle it down the middle and get seven.”
Had Ventura struck out in the 10th frame, LeClair would’ve won 214-213.
Munster’s Eugene McCune qualified 10th but was eliminated in the first match-play round. He finished 19th overall.
Leroy Johnson, a Chicago resident who is regular league bowler at Olympia, worked his way through two rounds from the 28th qualifying spot to finish 10th. Johnson is a multiple-time casher in the Times Classic.