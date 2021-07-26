Locals eye prize as PBA50 makes joyous return to Region

HAMMOND — Rick Woloszyn missed his whole 60-year-old season.
That’s usually a big one for bowlers because it’s the youngest they can be and still qualify for the super senior checks. COVID-19 robbed the Griffith resident of his.
“I haven’t picked up one of them checks, yet,” Woloszyn said. “Maybe we’ll do that this week.”
The PBA50, professional bowling’s senior tour, returns to the area this week with the South Shore Open at Olympia Lanes in Hammond. The PBA50 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.
Woloszyn said it’s been easy to see how important to have the tour back for this season.
“If you could see the way that these guys are greeting each other, it’s obvious. It used to be a handshake, a ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ These guys are walking up and hugging now. ‘It’s been a year, I’ve missed you,’” he said. “It’s been a love fest. Some of the guys have new wives. There’s new kids walking around. It’s been needed.”
Woloszyn’s trajectory coming into this week is good. He cashed in a recent regional tour stop and finished just outside the money in the Beverly Lanes Midwest/Central Open in Arlington Heights, Illinois last week.
This is his fourth pro event of the year and he plans to bowl in three more. That will increase in the coming years after he retires.
A wrist injury from a couple years ago is fully healed.
“I think the year off helped me out a little bit,” Woloszyn said. “When I retire at the end of next year, we want to do Florida and Carolina, out to Vegas. We’ll see a few different places. We’ve been doing that for years. We don’t choose places to go. Bowling picks it for us.”
Other local bowlers participating include Munster pro Eugene McCune, Crown Point resident Bob Kammer, Jr. and Valparaiso bowlers Jeff Snuffer and Dick Hunt. McCune is coming off a win at the Beverly Lanes Midwest Central/Open.
The PBA, along with the women’s and senior tours, held frequent stops in the Region in the 1990s and 2000s. Olympia Lanes is the last remaining local bowling center holding a pro tour event. The South Shore Open will be its 24th tournament in 22 years this week.
Pete Weber leads the PBA50 season in both earnings and average. His $32,320 almost doubles the winnings of any bowler on tour. He carries a 237 average through five events.
Brain LeClair, of Albany, New York, won the 2019 South Shore Open.
“These (pros) are just fantastic. They’re so approachable, right to the top. You can go right up to a Pete Weber and approach him like a regular person. You can’t do that in any other pro sports,” Woloszyn said.