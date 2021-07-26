Locals eye prize as PBA50 makes joyous return to Region

HAMMOND — Rick Woloszyn missed his whole 60-year-old season.

That’s usually a big one for bowlers because it’s the youngest they can be and still qualify for the super senior checks. COVID-19 robbed the Griffith resident of his.

“I haven’t picked up one of them checks, yet,” Woloszyn said. “Maybe we’ll do that this week.”

The PBA50, professional bowling’s senior tour, returns to the area this week with the South Shore Open at Olympia Lanes in Hammond. The PBA50 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.

Woloszyn said it’s been easy to see how important to have the tour back for this season.

“If you could see the way that these guys are greeting each other, it’s obvious. It used to be a handshake, a ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ These guys are walking up and hugging now. ‘It’s been a year, I’ve missed you,’” he said. “It’s been a love fest. Some of the guys have new wives. There’s new kids walking around. It’s been needed.”

Woloszyn’s trajectory coming into this week is good. He cashed in a recent regional tour stop and finished just outside the money in the Beverly Lanes Midwest/Central Open in Arlington Heights, Illinois last week.