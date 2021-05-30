Luis Alcantar bowls 300 game, leads Class A in Times Classic

HAMMOND — A total pinfall of 1,584 wasn’t quite enough for Luis Alcantar.
The Chicago bowler opened the 71st Times Classic with a 300 game, the only one thrown in Class A on Sunday at Olympia Lanes. He rolled a 245 in the second and a 224 in the third to put himself in front by 51 pins.
“I wanted to keep getting away, keep trying to separate myself even more. I was trying to shoot better than that,” Alcantar said. “I wanted to go as high as I could take it. I was actually aiming for 1,600.”
He switched balls three times in the last game, trying to expand the gap between himself and second-place finisher Jonathan Salas.
Salas got the front seven strikes and bowled a 279 in his third game. It still wasn’t enough to catch Alcantar.
“I just wanted to bowl and bowl well. I was confident today so I thought, ‘Let’s see what I can do,’” Alcantar said.
Neal Outerbridge jumped from two spots below the cut to third overall with games of 227, 234 and 279. His total six-game score is 1,520. He’s qualified for the semifinals before, but never the finals.
Outerbridge was the most subdued bowler in Class A, mostly keeping to himself.
“I’m an emotional person so I need to keep myself intact,” he said. “If I do, I’ll strike all day. If I get happy, it’s over for me.”
Bobby Kammer expressed a similar sentiment after his third game. Kammer did enough to stay above the cut, qualifying for the semifinals in seventh with 1,474. He said he made very few adjustments.
“I’ve been trying to put together a lot of pieces in my game, working more on myself,” he said. “I make a lot of mental mistakes where I don’t throw the same shot the same way. I’ve been trying to repeat shots as much as possible and get that carry.”
The top four bowlers in each class get a bye in the finals next week. The top two get two byes. Alcantar and Outerbridge each said they’d rather bowl all day than have to come in fresh against a hot bowler.
Kammer said he’s happy to not have to sit and wait.
“It is what it is. If that’s what happens, I’ll adapt do it,” Outerbridge said.
Aria Kamalu moved all the way up from the alternate spot to eighth with a 1,470. He bowled a 266 in the final game to push himself over the cut for the finals.
Jason Robinson made an even bigger jump from the alternate spot in Class B, finishing third in the division at 1,465. Carol Needham was an alternate in Class SB and advances as the seventh-place finisher.
The biggest six-game total, including handicap, was posted by six-time Classic champion Lee Schmeglar in Class SB. Schmeglar had a total pinfall of 1,679.
Tournament director Don Rodkin said this year's event had 1,173 individual participants. That's down from recent years but still make the Classic the largest multi-class singles tournament in the Midwest for the 60th consecutive time, Rodkin said.