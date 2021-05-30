Luis Alcantar bowls 300 game, leads Class A in Times Classic

HAMMOND — A total pinfall of 1,584 wasn’t quite enough for Luis Alcantar.

The Chicago bowler opened the 71st Times Classic with a 300 game, the only one thrown in Class A on Sunday at Olympia Lanes. He rolled a 245 in the second and a 224 in the third to put himself in front by 51 pins.

“I wanted to keep getting away, keep trying to separate myself even more. I was trying to shoot better than that,” Alcantar said. “I wanted to go as high as I could take it. I was actually aiming for 1,600.”

He switched balls three times in the last game, trying to expand the gap between himself and second-place finisher Jonathan Salas.

Salas got the front seven strikes and bowled a 279 in his third game. It still wasn’t enough to catch Alcantar.

“I just wanted to bowl and bowl well. I was confident today so I thought, ‘Let’s see what I can do,’” Alcantar said.

Neal Outerbridge jumped from two spots below the cut to third overall with games of 227, 234 and 279. His total six-game score is 1,520. He’s qualified for the semifinals before, but never the finals.

Outerbridge was the most subdued bowler in Class A, mostly keeping to himself.