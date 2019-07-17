HAMMOND — Munster’s Eugene McCune started and finished strong in the second day of qualifying for the PBA50 South Shore Open Wednesday at Olympia Lanes.
McCune is in 10th place after opening with a 272 game and closing with a 279. His scores dipped in the middle games, bottoming at 184 in the sixth before he made a ball change.
“I actually threw two shots and made the spares for the first time all week. I didn’t split when I missed,” he said. “So, I was allowed to figure out where I needed to bowl with that ball and then it just blended out really good.”
He also benefited from finishing on lanes seven and eight.
“I knew this pair was good. We bowled them in the pro-am and I had a 299, (Mike) Hastings had 230,” McCune said. “Everybody bowled them good all day, so I knew it was going to be a good pair.”
Ryan Shafer leads the pack at +514.
The tournament will send 30 bowlers to a five-game cashers round on Thursday, plus eight super seniors over 60. After that, two rounds of match play will lead to a stepladder final for the remaining four bowlers at 7 p.m.
The lanes are re-oiled between rounds.
“Both days (of qualifying) I started out good. The good thing about that is that when you have to bowl these five games (in match play) and you make the next cut, you get to look at the fresh (oil),” McCune said.
McCune is the defending South Shore Open champion.
Super senior Harry Sullins, of Chesterfield Twp., Michigan, is also looking to add to the past success he’s had at Olympia Lanes.
The 61-year-old USBC Hall of Famer won the Lake County Open in 2011 and finished second to Mark Williams in the same event two years earlier.
“It’s not to say I like the place but my ball roll just kind of matches up,” Sullins said. “(The first and second-place finishes) were in my younger senior days. Now, when you’re (super senior) you take everything in stride. I’m happy to be here.”
He rolled a 279 in his fifth game on his way to a +455 Wednesday. He sits at third place and will skip two games in match play Thursday.
“The double bye is easy,” Sullins said. “The wear and tear on the body, I’m already old enough. I don’t want to bowl any more (than I have to).”
Griffith bowler Rick Woloszyn struggled in the second round of qualifying, falling below the cut to 51st place overall.