HAMMOND — The Times Classic begins its 70th year this weekend at Olympia Lanes.
It’s long been the Region’s premier bowling event, creating memories for keglers around the area and beyond.
Rodkin family the lifeblood of the Classic
Don Rodkin took over as tournament director in 1972 from Larry Troy, who helped start the tournament in 1950.
Sid Rodkin, Don’s father, became involved in 1955. He owned Bowl Era Lanes, where the tournament was played until it moved to Olympia Lanes in 1995. Sid Rodkin was great at organizing the event and attracting bowlers but didn’t have the patience for registering participants and doing the daily operations involved with running the tournament, Don Rodkin said.
“(My dad) said ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do.’ I foolishly volunteered,” Rodkin said. “Those weeks in May, everybody knows don’t schedule me for anything. I’ve always felt that if I didn’t do it, he’d come back and get me. It was his baby, the biggest thing of the year for him.”
Bowl Era had only 16 lanes and the Classic saw as many bowlers participate as today — sometimes more.
Olympia Lanes has 38. Things were busy. The Rodkin and Troy families used to eat dinner at the bowling center.
“It was really a headline event. The Times covered it extensively with all the scores in the paper. It was big time,” Rodkin said. “It was the largest tournament of its kind in the Midwest. It was a big deal.”
As big as it was, the Times Classic was more of a local event in those days, by intention. It was connected to Region industry. Squads were often tied to steel mills, unions or railroad companies.
The rule was no bowlers from north of 95th Street in Chicago until the 1970s. Score keeping was done by hand by volunteers.
“There was just a different feel to it in those days,” Rodkin said. “Larry Troy was concerned that if we opened it up, people from Chicago would come down and steal the tournament.”
Region bowlers have held their own since the ban on most Chicagoans was lifted. Today bowlers come from all over the midwest.
The Times Classic has become an annual ritual for some. It’s an event that families and friends share every spring. That’s what makes it special, Rodkin said.
“Some of the bowlers have been in this tournament for years. Every year you see them, same names, same people,” Rodkin said. “People die. People give it up. But a lot of people are here year after year. That, perhaps, is the best part about it because it tells you that you’re doing something right.”
The Kirk Gibson moment
The Classic had maybe its most dramatic moment in 2014.
Tournament promoter and Olympia Lanes general manager Mike Kozy was bowling in the finals against Ari Wilson. Kozy’s father, Joseph, died during the first week of qualifying. Kozy almost didn’t bowl.
Mike Kozy was the defending Class A champion, attempting to become the third repeat title winner in tournament history. Mike Kubacki won in 1992, 1993 and 1998 and Tony Babs was champion in 1964, 1965 and 1967.
Kozy tore his meniscus and had surgery the year before. It popped again during warm-ups for the finals.
Kozy was nearly in tears.
“I couldn’t bend. I couldn’t walk,” Kozy said. “It was excruciating.”
He hobbled to the lane for each throw but gritted himself to a 246, topping Wilson’s 181. He nearly collapsed after the 10th frame.
“That was a tremendous memory there, watching him gut that out and win Class A with a bum leg,” Rodkin said. “That was a good memory.”
Kozy, who will be inducted into the Indiana USBC hall of fame in June, had surgery within a week of hoisting the Class A trophy. He didn’t bowl the following year.
“I won two titles. I beat Sammy (Krucek in 2013), who was a young gun at the time. I don’t know how I did it,” Kozy said. “In a one-game roll off, you can beat anybody.”
A legend influencing a generation
In the 1990s, people took notice when Mike Kubacki entered a bowling center. He heard the whispers.
“I remember walking into tournaments and people muttering ‘(Oh no), Kubacki’s here,’” he said. “Because I grew up bowling against guys that were just super competitive like Kenny Parks, Ron Johnson, Kozy and them. I had to learn, at an early age, to be as competitive. So, when I walked in and people were upset that I was there, I already know that I had an advantage, mentally.”
Kubacki’s reputation was partially built with his performances in the Times Classic. He won three championships in that decade at Bowl Era. He also won the Times Masters Classic in 2014.
“When it moved to Olympia Lanes, I made the comment that I’d never win it again. I used to bowl terrible (at Olympia),” Kubacki said. “One of the coolest things, to me, is to win in both environments. I think it’s pretty cool when you can look back over your career and know that you did something nobody else did.”
Kubacki became Calumet College men’s bowling coach in 2006. Before that, he coached at Griffith High School. Bowlers under his tutelage have seen success at all levels of bowling, but especially at the Classic.
Krucek, once a Crimson Wave standout and now Kubacki’s assistant coach, won the Times Masters Classic on Sunday. The number of keglers who took instruction from Kubacki before taking home Classic trophies is well into double digits.
“What’s cool for me is I know what it means to that young player to win,” Kubacki said. “Seeing kids go on to bowl and just keep bowling, and have that success, knowing how much it’s going to stay with them when they’re my age, is satisfying. They don’t know, yet, how good they’re going to feel about that when they’re my age. They’ll appreciate it so much more.”