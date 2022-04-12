Munster native rolls a perfect game at USBC event in Las Vegas

The McCune family is already a household name across bowling centers locally and the country, and Munster native Kevin McCune is looking to create his own legacy for a family that has spanned 52 years of USBC Open Championships.

On April 6, McCune rolled a perfect game at the United State Bowling Congress tournament at South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas. He nailed the first 14 strikes in his doubles set competing alongside his brother, Mike Svilar.

"I've never been that animated," McCune said of his calm demeanor. "I grew into it naturally, and it took a lot of learning."

McCune is the son of Eugene, who won a PBA50 event last summer, and grandson of USBC Hall of Famer, Don McCune. Don won five events on the PBA Tour. Those two have racked up 52 years of competition and the torch has been passed to Kevin.

The 22-year-old right-hander finished off a 740 series by bowling a 227 in his second game and 213 to close. The duo combined for 535, 469 and 407 for a total of 1,411, which finished seventh in the event, which runs through July 18. The leaders are Nick Powanda and Tony Odom with a 1,518.

McCune is eighth in the all-events category, which combines the team, doubles and singles series. He totaled 2,135 with a 710 singles set and 685 during the team event. Brett Cunningham's 2,220 leads the all-events scoring.

McCune and Slivak finished the week 11th as a team representing Burky Turkeys Pro Shop in Porter alongside Region natives John Riffle (Portage) and Scott Schmall (Porter). A team score of 3,270 finished behind Florida-based Storm Products Inc.'s 3,486.

An Andrean graduate, McCune won the 10th Masters Bowling Classic.

McCune, an Andrean graduate, was a first-team All-Area selection in 2016. As a catcher he hit .416 with four home runs, nine double, 25 runs scored and 30 RBI. He was a member of the 2014 and 2015 state championship teams.

He went on to play at Purdue Northwest for two seasons before finishing with seven games at Calumet College in 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.