HAMMOND — Munster resident Eugene McCune has the advantage of sleeping in his own bed for this week’s PBA50 South Shore Open at Olympia Lanes in Hammond.
Of course, that’s only an advantage if he actually sleeps.
McCune worked a night shift at Horseshoe Casino on Sunday and practiced at Olympia for about 40 minutes Monday morning. Then he ate breakfast, went home and fed his dogs, worked a shift at the pro shop at Lynwood Bowl and came back to Olympia for the pro-am.
“I haven’t slept in like 24 hours or so,” McCune said. “Hopefully, I can get some sleep tonight.”
The 50-year-old will take on 92 other bowlers aged 50 or older.
On Monday. professionals paired with locals at the pro-am event, which kicked off the week's festivities.
“One time, Pete Weber told me I had a nice roll. Today, Mark Sullivan told me I had a really smooth roll,” Hammond resident and Munster High School graduate Carrington Sanders said. “Last year, I shot about a 750, which wasn’t the highest but was a pretty decent score for me at that time.”
Sanders, a bowler for Indiana University’s team, said he’s bowled in the PBA50 pro-ams for a few years, hoping to pick the professional’s brains. He was also hoping to do some recruiting for a Hoosiers program that he said is working toward club status.
Sanders was the Times Classic Class B champion in June.
“Of course, I root for the locals,” Sanders said. “(McCune) won last year and he’s been bowling really well.”
The tournament is open to the public.
McCune won the South Shore Open a year ago with a 259-202 victory over Michael Haugen Jr. in the final.
His resume also includes three PBA titles and 24 wins in PBA Regional events, including a victory last month in the PBA/PBA50 Doubles John Kontos Memorial Midwest/Central Open with partner Matthew Staninger.
“I’m doing alright. I either strike or I don’t,” McCune said. “If you get some breaks, you bowl good. If you don’t, you bowl bad. It’s like hitting the baseball hard. You can hit the baseball hard four times, but sometimes you go 0-for 4 and (other times) you bat .500.”
That doubles tournament was bowled on the same Don Carter oil pattern that will be on the lanes at Olympia this week.
“I didn’t bowl really good (in the Kontos Memorial Open) until I took out the grips and then I started striking,” McCune said. “When I pulled my grips out of the ball I shot 279 and 270. Obviously, I’m throwing without grips in the ball (this week). Hopefully, I get a better reaction than I did early in the week during the doubles.”