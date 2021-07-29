Munster's Eugene McCune wins PBA50 stop, then heads to work

HAMMOND — Eugene McCune spent the week winning his second consecutive professional bowling tournament. Then he went to work.

The Munster pro bested PBA and USBC Hall of Famer Norm Duke 225-205 in the stepladder final of the PBA50 South Shore Open on Thursday at Olympia Lanes.

He threw his last ball around 8:30 p.m. and had to be at the Horseshoe Casino to put in a shift an hour later.

“I’ve got to be there at 9:30. I get enough nights off,” he said.

Much of McCune’s family was there to see him win, including his USBC HOFer dad Don. Eugene said his father also saw him beat Duke in a final in Las Vegas in 2010.

McCune won the South Shore Open in 2018, as well, but he wasn’t a tour member at the time.

“It’s nice to relax here. I always bowl good here, every tournament I bowl here,” he said. “It’s nice that this one counts (because I’m a member). This one’s official.”

Duke qualified for the stepladder finals in the fifth spot. He beat Lennie Boresch Jr., Parker Bohn III and Amleto Monacelli to make the final. Against McCune, Duke ran into a 7-10 split in the fifth frame and couldn’t capitalize when there was some daylight in the last few frames.