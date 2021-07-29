Munster's Eugene McCune wins PBA50 stop, then heads to work

HAMMOND — Eugene McCune spent the week winning his second consecutive professional bowling tournament. Then he went to work.
The Munster pro bested PBA and USBC Hall of Famer Norm Duke 225-205 in the stepladder final of the PBA50 South Shore Open on Thursday at Olympia Lanes.
He threw his last ball around 8:30 p.m. and had to be at the Horseshoe Casino to put in a shift an hour later.
“I’ve got to be there at 9:30. I get enough nights off,” he said.
Much of McCune’s family was there to see him win, including his USBC HOFer dad Don. Eugene said his father also saw him beat Duke in a final in Las Vegas in 2010.
McCune won the South Shore Open in 2018, as well, but he wasn’t a tour member at the time.
“It’s nice to relax here. I always bowl good here, every tournament I bowl here,” he said. “It’s nice that this one counts (because I’m a member). This one’s official.”
Duke qualified for the stepladder finals in the fifth spot. He beat Lennie Boresch Jr., Parker Bohn III and Amleto Monacelli to make the final. Against McCune, Duke ran into a 7-10 split in the fifth frame and couldn’t capitalize when there was some daylight in the last few frames.
“(McCune’s) got me in title matches, but I’m pretty sure I’ve got him overall,” Duke said. “Eugene is and has been one of the most fascinating talents on our tour. We all look at him and say ‘How have you not dominated, much less just won more? How have you not dominated?’”
The short Del Ballard oil pattern matches up well with McCune’s game. He recently won the Beverly Lanes Midwest/Central Open in Arlington Heights, Illinois, on the same shot last week.
“The 35 feet, I can use my speed and either hook it gutter to gutter or play straight up,” he said.
The tournament looked like it was McCune’s to lose for almost the duration. He led the field after the first day of qualifying Tuesday, averaging a 254 for a total pinfall of 1,778. Duke led his squad with 1,647, good for fourth. Monacelli was second at 1,753 and Bob Learn Jr. third with 1,658.
Duke took the lead after Wednesday’s games, rolling a seven-game score of 1,737 to get to 3,384 overall. McCune was right behind at 3,367.
Duke said he tweaked a wrist injury picking up a ball during warmups for the stepladder matches. The issue kept him out of the last few tournaments, he said.
“It did not affect my play but it was in my head,” he said. “I can’t get that out of my mind right now because it took three and half weeks of therapy. I’m really happy that I got four games in. I was worried about it getting bad and me having to pull out. That never happened but it sure was in my head.”
Monacelli and McCune battled for the top seed going into the stepladder finals, each rolling a 279. McCune won the tiebreaker.