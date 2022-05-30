No rest for the winner: Ray Lee pulls all-nighter, then takes Times Classic title

HAMMOND — To win the Times Classic Sunday, Ray Lee had to work his way up from the bottom of the stepladder finals and he had to do it on no sleep.

Lee came to Olympia Lanes directly from work. He’s a night manager of a grocery store. As the No. 7 qualifier in Class A, he had to bowl seven games — the maximum possible — to win. He did so, overcoming a slow start in the first game of two of the levels, and will have his name etched onto the Sid Rodkin Memorial trophy as the tournament’s 72nd champion.

“I worked all night. I didn’t know it was going to be this long. I’ve been up since 8:30 a.m. yesterday,” Lee said. “I got to go back to work tonight so as soon as I leave I’m going straight to bed.”

The lefthander struck on the first 10 throws to beat top qualifier Scott Schmal in the final 282-194.

“The guys (in Class A), they can bowl. It’s a carry issue. They carry, they move on,” Lee said. “I had carry and (Schmal) didn’t. That was all it was.”

To get to the final, Lee needed a 268 in his second game to pass Daniel Short in the first round. In the next round, he bowled a 223 after a 211 in the third game left competitors within pouncing distance. He opened the third round with a 197, then got off to a slow start in the next game. He got it together and rolled a 244 to advance to the final.

“I was literally out of it. I had to throw the back five (strikes) just to make the championship,” Lee said. “It was rough.”

Lee has bowled the Classic “for years.” He’s never finished better than fifth before Sunday, though. He said the Classic was a bucket list tournament for him.

“I wanted to do it. I wanted to win,” he said. “I just kept fighting and the chips just fell in my corner today. That’s bowling for you.”

Teen second in WB

Liljana Finnen took second in Class WB. The 15-year-old Andrew High School sophomore was the top qualifier in the division. She bowled a 181 in the final against Josie Sanchez, who won with a 204.

Finnen’s only been bowling competitively for a year. She’s on the high school team but the Classic was her first major tournament against adults.

“Everyone was very nice. No one was disrespectful or anything, like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going against a teenager,’” Finnen said.

She said the successful foray into the individual bowling world gave her the confidence to continue in the sport.

“I didn’t really know what to expect,” Finnen said. “At first, it was very intimidating but I put myself in a trance and I just kind of ignored everyone else.”

Class C champ a newcomer

Davon Smith isn’t a teenager, but he is new to the game.

The South Holland resident never bowled competitively until the last 12 months or so. He rolled a 241 in the Class C final game to top Purley Williams, who bowled a 182 game.

“I can’t even put it into words. This feels good,” Smith said.

It was the second tournament Smith entered, after encouragement from his brother, Antonio Agee.

Word about Smith’s greenness got around the bowling center Sunday and Smith had a sizable cheering section. Some of them knew him from a league he bowled in at Olympia this year.

“I was just manifesting, thinking about winning," he said. "I didn’t allow my mind to think about anything negative, just really tried to focus on coming in here and doing my best.”

Plant adds another WA title

Michelle Plant won the Class WA championship for the third time, beating Eryn Jones 237-187 in the final. Plant previously won the division in 2012 and 2017.

Don Minefee won the top senior class with a 198 in the final game to beat Tim Thomas’s 178. Jeffrey Mason took SB with a 258-187 win over Steven Burton in the final. Owen White III won the top prize in Class B, besting Terrell Dorsey in the final 213-173.

