HAMMOND — Ryan McCoy is thinking about making history.
The Griffith resident won Class A of the Times Classic in 2016. He bowled a 756 series in the semifinals Sunday at Olympia Lanes to move from the 13th qualifying spot to the top position in next week’s finals.
“This is a prestigious tournament around here. It would be awesome (to win again),” McCoy said. “That’d be a huge deal. It would put me in an elite class for this tournament and that would be awesome.”
His six-game total pinfall for the tournament is 1,532. Xavier Muhammad sits in the second spot with 1,514, followed by Terrell Peterson at 1,484.
McCoy said he almost pulled out of the semifinals after tweaking a hamstring in practice before the first game.
“I’m in massive pain right now,” he said. “I think it actually helped me today. It helped keep things slow and just deal with the pain. I think it worked to my advantage.”
Bowlers bowled four games during qualifying, throwing out the lowest score. The top 16 bowlers in each of eight classes bowled another three games in Sunday’s semifinals. The eight bowlers with the best six-game scores move on to the finals June 9.
McCoy rolled a 256 in his second game Sunday when most of Class A saw a dip in scores. The rest of the field averaged under 200.
“I moved to that pair (of lanes) and struggled a little early, the first couple frames, but I made a move that I kind of just guessed on, a little different move than I’ve done the entire tournament. It worked out,” he said. “I think that really made me feel comfortable going into the last game, knowing I was in a good position.”
Muhammad made his move in the third game Sunday. He bowled a 251 after his second-game 190 left him hovering near the cut.
“I knew I needed at least a 220 to keep pace,” Muhammad said. “That front seven boosted my confidence a little bit and I knew I just had to keep it clean.”
Peterson will get one bye, as the third-place finisher, despite having only one chance to bowl during qualifying. He rolled a 260 in his first semifinal game.
“I’ve been working 12-hour shifts for the past two months with the 14th day off. I’m a rope access technician,” Peterson said. “I haven’t been bowling at all.”
The finals are played in a match-play bracket format, with the top two qualifiers after the semifinals earning two byes and the third and fourth qualifiers getting one bye.
Muhammad and McCoy will each get two byes.
“I’m just happy I got that third game out of the way,” Muhammad said. “I’m happy to be able to finish out.”
Steve Tsikurios was the fourth-place qualifier with 1,475, followed by Raymond Lee (1,473), Dakota Daniels (1,467), Tyler Trombetta (1,448) and Shawn Rhodes 1,444.
Top qualifier Pat Johnson fell to 12th place after bowling a 161 in his third semifinal game to finish at 1,432. Johnson’s 845 qualifying series was one of the highest in Classic history.