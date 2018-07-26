Professional bowling has a long history in the Region.
The PBA, PWBA and the senior PBA50 tours frequented area bowling centers in the 1990s and 2000s. Some venues hosted more than one event in a year. But Olympia Lanes hosts the last remaining pro stop in Northwest Indiana.
“We should be proud of that,” Olympia Lanes general manager Mike Kozy said. “We’re one of the last host centers, one of the longest the PBA has been going to in this millennium.”
The PBA50’s South Shore Open was scheduled to finish at Olympia Lanes on Thursday. It was the 24th pro tournament the Hammond bowling center has hosted over the last 20 years.
“That shows the strong support, not only from the area but from the sponsors,” Kozy said. “Obviously if the sponsors and the area didn’t support it, we certainly wouldn’t be doing it for over 20 years.”
The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority sponsors the South Shore Open, along with the city of Hammond, Miller Lite and Hammer Bowling.
Stardust Bowl II in Merrillville was the last area bowling center outside of Olympia Lanes to host a professional event, PBA spokesman Jerry Schneider said.
The PBA tour trials took place there in June 2008. Stardust II hosted the same event in 2005, 2006 and 2007, as well as the Lake County Indiana Classic in November 2007.
The pro tours also made multiple stops at Stardust Bowl I in Hammond before it was closed in 2008.
“It’s been 10 years since we hosted anything with the PBA and Olympia’s been doing a lot in that time frame,” Stardust Bowl II general manager Dan Barton said. “We really don’t even know what (the PBA is) doing any more.”
Bowling centers hoping to host a PBA tournament first have to meet a set of criteria, including a sufficient number of lanes and space.
“We get inquiries almost weekly to host. And some long-term centers, we ask if they will have us back,” PBA sales manager Samantha Mulligan said.
Host centers and tournament sponsors also pay a fee to the PBA.
Hosting fees range from $5,000 to $25,000 for PBA Regional, Super Regional, Flo Bowling or PBA50 events, Mulligan said. For televised PBA events, the fee is generally $25,000 for standard tour events and $35,000 for majors.
“In exchange for this fee, the hosting facility has the opportunity to leverage the event and retain all revenue generated by local sponsorships, ticket sales from all rounds of competition including the televised finals, pro-am, food and beverage, et cetera,” Mulligan said.
Kozy said Olympia Lanes is one of the last spots left on the tour that doesn’t charge general admission for tickets. There is a VIP seating section for the finals.
“It’s been a great run,” Kozy said. “We hope to continue doing it as long as we have the support from the community, from the PBA and from our sponsors. We couldn’t do it without them.”