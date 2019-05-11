HAMMOND — People are always asking Shawn Rhodes about his shoes.
The Chicago resident doesn’t usually wear bowling shoes. He plants on his approach, as opposed to sliding like most bowlers. So, he often wears sneakers.
“I can bowl with bowling shoes, too, but these let me plant. With bowling shoes, I still get that extra slide at the end,” he said. “And I like the way these are coordinating (with my clothes) today.”
Rhodes wore blue and orange Nikes for the Times Classic qualifying round Saturday at Olympia Lanes. They matched his vintage Charles Oakley Knicks jersey.
The kicks didn’t hurt his performance. Rhodes bowled an 807 series —including a 300 in the second game — to put himself third on the Class A leaderboard.
“I had a 758 (after the first weekend) and I was pretty comfortable with that,” Rhodes said. “But I’m more comfortable now.”
Rhodes was seventh in the top division after the opening weekend. He finished fifth in Class B in 2016.
Rodkin leading seniors
Don Rodkin finished 13th in Class C in 1959. At the time, only eight bowlers qualified for the finals in each class. So, the Classic’s tournament director has never advanced.
That’s likely to change this year. After the five qualifying squads, Rodkin was tied with Jesus Salas for the top spot in Class SA with a 791 series.
“All of the sudden, in that second game everything was right,” he said. “Everything was carrying. I was throwing the ball the same way every time. It felt like 30 years ago.”
Rodkin came out of the office and took his pen and ledger to the lanes with him while he bowled. He didn’t get a break from the work of directing the tournament.
“It was the last squad of the day and everybody was checked in so all I really had to do was get scores in,” he said. “We don’t want to have people waiting for an extra half hour because I was bowling and I didn’t have time to catch up.”
Rodkin hasn’t bowled in every Classic since he started running the event in 1972. He decided to this year to help fill a squad.
“It was just one of those days,” Rodkin said.
Johnson improves his score
Keenan Johnson, who finished sixth in Class A in 2017, moved from 16th into the top seven with a 761 series Saturday. He bowled a 269 in the first game.
“Personally, put a strike fest out there. I’m going to strike with the best of them,” he said. “I can strike with anybody so if you want to make it easy, make it easy. I feel like I’m going to be up there.”
Johnson was slow to pick up the transition of the lanes in the second game. He left two splits and bowled a 162 in his throwaway game.
“That second game, man,” he said. “By the time I figured it out, it was just too late.”
Johnson recovered with a 267 in the third game and a 226 to finish.
“(The oil pattern) is very playable. It’s not hooking too much. You just find the right line and you’ve got to hit it,” Johnson said. “It’s not tough.”
He missed the cut by 10 pins last year.
“I’ll be back at it next week,” he said.