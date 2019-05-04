HAMMOND — In 2014, Augie Rodriguez couldn’t make it to the Times Classic qualifying squad for which he’d registered. So, he called his brother, Domingo, to take his place.
Upon his arrival to the event, Domingo paid the entry fee, but that didn't prevent some confusion.
“I showed up and started bowling and a guy tapped me on the shoulder and said ‘Hey, you got to pay.’ I said ‘Pay for what?’” Domingo Rodriguez said.
He bowled well enough to qualify that day and he would go on to win his first of three Class SB championships.
“My brother called me up and said ‘Hey, I see your name in the paper for the finals. I want half of the money'" Domingo Rodriguez said. “I said ‘You didn’t pay nothing for it.’ I still gave him some money.”
Domingo Rodriguez positioned himself well on the first day of qualifying Saturday. He bowled a 725 series after handicap Sunday, which he expects to be near the cut for Class SA.
“I keep coming because it’s fun. I love bowling,” the 68-year-old said. “I wish I was 40 years younger so I could start bowling all over again. I love bowling.”
Roebuck makes a run a the top spot
Kevin Roebuck posted one of the highest scores in Class A during the opening squad. He bowled a 779 series.
“It’s family and friends. That’s the reason I’m here,” he said. “We’ve known each other 20 or 30 years, so to me this is just fun.”
The Chicago resident and construction engineer said he made an equipment change on the second pair of lanes that made a difference in his scores. He bowled a 266 and a 276 game on those lanes.
“It really opened up the pair for me,” Roebuck said.
Roebuck said he’ll be back Sunday to try to improve his scores. He’s never placed in the Classic despite a handful of attempts.
Nearly perfect
Xavier Muhammed, of Hazel Crest, Illinois, nearly shot the first 300 game of this year’s event when he bowled a 299 in his third game en route to an 816 series.
“I just had a good look and just never lost it,” he said. “I just made sure I was always in the pocket and the pins went my way.”
It would’ve been the 15th 300 game for the 21-year-old Muhammed, who bowled the last two seasons for Aquinas College in Michigan. He shot a 710 in last year’s Classic.
“It’s a good tournament, always prestigious. I always wanted to bowl it and I’ve been watching since I was younger,” Muhammed said. “If I won it, this would take the cake for sure. Hopefully this score holds up and I can do good in the semis and win it.”