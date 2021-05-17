Teen bowler ready to make his mark in Times Classic

HAMMOND — Tyler Williams had just rolled a 700 series but he was the one was getting advice from other bowlers at the Times Classic Sunday at Olympia Lanes.
Williams is 13 years old, as of about a month ago. He’s got a 210 average and bowled his first 300 game in September. Still, he’s used to adults giving him advice on the lanes.
“Sometimes it’s an obvious thing they’re telling me, like to follow through and go through the nose if I pull it. I know I pulled it,” he said. “I understand. Sometimes I’m wrong, but other times I’m right.”
The Richton Park resident had a big weekend, bowling a 718 series on Saturday and a 658 on Sunday. Those scores are both before his 27-pin handicap. Each is also well above the cut for the Class Y semifinals.
He feels like his relatively small handicap will put him at a disadvantage in the next round. He’d like to see a youth scratch division.
“I can beat them 230 to 220 but it creates problems if they have like 40 pins of handicap,” Williams said.
Williams qualified for the semifinals in Class C in 2018, the last year the tournament didn’t include a youth division. At the time, the then-10-year-old was the youngest bowler in the history of the tournament to advance.
“I’m a better bowler and I’m able to compete a little better now,” he said.
Alcantar's 815 among leaders
Luis Alcantar, of Chicago, put himself among the leaders in Class A with games of 258, 278 and 279 for an 815 series in the early squad Sunday. Only Clinton Lyons’ 823 was better going into the final weekend of qualifying.
Alcantar said he had a good look right away and was able to carry consistently. He made a ball change and moved two boards to the right when he switched lanes for the second two games.
“Since I had that good roll right there, I was just repeating my shots. I was just hitting my mark over and over,” Alcantar said. “My speed was right. I kept hitting my mark. I kept repeating shot after shot.”
Alcantar bowls at Olympia in fall leagues. He’s bowled in the Times Classic several times but moved to Naperville and skipped the last few. He’s back within a reasonable drive from Hammond.
He’s never qualified but has friends and family who have. It’s a notch he’s happy to have in his bowling belt.
“I always feel like I come here and bowl pretty bad. I finally got this one knocked off,” Alcantar said. “Hopefully I’ll come back (for the semifinals) and do the same thing.”
The Classic will take a week off and resume for the semifinals at 1 p.m. on May 30.