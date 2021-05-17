Teen bowler ready to make his mark in Times Classic

HAMMOND — Tyler Williams had just rolled a 700 series but he was the one was getting advice from other bowlers at the Times Classic Sunday at Olympia Lanes.

Williams is 13 years old, as of about a month ago. He’s got a 210 average and bowled his first 300 game in September. Still, he’s used to adults giving him advice on the lanes.

“Sometimes it’s an obvious thing they’re telling me, like to follow through and go through the nose if I pull it. I know I pulled it,” he said. “I understand. Sometimes I’m wrong, but other times I’m right.”

The Richton Park resident had a big weekend, bowling a 718 series on Saturday and a 658 on Sunday. Those scores are both before his 27-pin handicap. Each is also well above the cut for the Class Y semifinals.

He feels like his relatively small handicap will put him at a disadvantage in the next round. He’d like to see a youth scratch division.

“I can beat them 230 to 220 but it creates problems if they have like 40 pins of handicap,” Williams said.

Williams qualified for the semifinals in Class C in 2018, the last year the tournament didn’t include a youth division. At the time, the then-10-year-old was the youngest bowler in the history of the tournament to advance.