Times Bowling Classic returns with a few tweaks

HAMMOND — One of the staples of the Region sports calendar returns with a few new wrinkles this spring.

The 72nd annual Times Individual Bowling Classic gets underway at the end of the month at Olympia Lanes with the the first of five days of qualifying.

The format has been streamlined, with the semifinal round eliminated. The top eight survivors from the weekend qualifying sessions on April 30, May 1, May 7, May 14 and May 15 will advance to the match-game finals at noon May 29.

There will be sessions at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on all qualifying days, in addition to 6:30 p.m. sessions on May 7 and 14.

Entries close at 2:30 p.m. on May 15.

Tourney directors Don Rodkin and Mike Kozy said the elimination of the semis happened for multiple reasons. For one, times have changed.

"When we went to the semis in 1960, bowling was more dominant," Rodkin said. "It was an event. People's interest has been diluted."

There's also a line of thinking that the new format, which guarantees all finals qualifiers at least two games, will be more fair.

"You'll see better competition," Kozy said.

Another change is the elimination of the youth divisions because of low numbers. As Kozy and Rodkin noted, younger bowlers are still welcome in the event and even have a track record of success against their elders.

The other classes are all back: open (210 average and up), men's B (190-209), men's C (under 190), women's A (175 and up), women's B (under 175), seniors A (190 and up) and seniors B (under 190).

The winners of those classes will get a bump in compensation — even though entry fees haven't changed. They're $50 for all classes except $48 for seniors A and B.

Top prizes have been increased from $1,200 to $1,500 in classes with 160 or more entries, from $700 to $1,000 in classes with 100 to 159 entries, and from $600 to $800 in classes with 99 or fewer entries.

For more information, call Olympia Lanes at 219-933-6677.

