Times Bowling Classic, Senior PBA event back after one-year hiatus

HAMMOND — Like so many other institutions derailed by the pandemic, the Times Bowling Classic is coming back this year.

The 71st edition of the event begins May 1 with the first of five days of qualifying at Olympia Lanes. Qualifying continues May 2, 8, 15 and 16, with semifinals set for May 30 and the match-play finals on June 6.

Olympia Lanes manager Mike Kozy expects plenty of pent-up demand for the tournament, which features three divisions for men, two for women, two for seniors and one for youth.

"Everyone is ecstatic," Kozy said. "I was down (last) weekend at the state tournament. People just want to bowl and compete."

Kozy's target is 1,200 participants. The last time the tournament was held, in 2019, entries fell about 30 shy of that number. But he's hoping for a jump in the youngest category in particular, which had only 12 bowlers then.

"We're trying to grow it with the youth bowlers," he said, noting the popularity of the sport at the high school level on both sides of the state line. Highland's girls are the reigning Indiana state champs, and TF South's boys went 12-0 in duals.