Times Bowling Classic, Senior PBA event back after one-year hiatus
LOCAL BOWLING

061118-spt-bwl.classic-p13

Ari Wilson bowls during the finals of the 2018 Times Classic at Olympia Lanes in Hammond. The event returns this spring after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.

 Suzanne Tennant, File, The Times

HAMMOND — Like so many other institutions derailed by the pandemic, the Times Bowling Classic is coming back this year.

The 71st edition of the event begins May 1 with the first of five days of qualifying at Olympia Lanes. Qualifying continues May 2, 8, 15 and 16, with semifinals set for May 30 and the match-play finals on June 6.

Olympia Lanes manager Mike Kozy expects plenty of pent-up demand for the tournament, which features three divisions for men, two for women, two for seniors and one for youth.

"Everyone is ecstatic," Kozy said. "I was down (last) weekend at the state tournament. People just want to bowl and compete."

Kozy's target is 1,200 participants. The last time the tournament was held, in 2019, entries fell about 30 shy of that number. But he's hoping for a jump in the youngest category in particular, which had only 12 bowlers then.

"We're trying to grow it with the youth bowlers," he said, noting the popularity of the sport at the high school level on both sides of the state line. Highland's girls are the reigning Indiana state champs, and TF South's boys went 12-0 in duals.

If demand warrants, Kozy said, eventually there could be separate boys and girls divisions, and even multiple classes for each based on handicap.

With so many families facing tougher financial times because of the pandemic, another draw is the youth division prize money will be distributed in the form of college scholarship aid.

The Times Classic isn't the only event returning to Olympia. The accompanying Masters Bowling Classic also is back on April 25, while the Senior PBA Tour returns to town in July.

Bowlers and fans returning to Olympia for the first time in a while will notice changes. Some are pandemic-related, some aren't.

The facility has been remodeled and updated. While face masks are now optional, qualifying rounds and check-in times have been spread out in order to avoid crowding. Also, Kozy said, "we have the sanitizers at all the stations (and) we haven't stopped cleaning things."

For entry blanks and more information on the Times Classic and Masters Classic, call 219-933-6677 or go to http://www.olympialanes.com/TimesClassic.html.

