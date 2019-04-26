For the first time in 70 years, youth bowlers will have their own class in the Times Classic.
Olympia Lanes general manager and Times Classic tournament organizer Mike Kozy said discussion on a youth division began a few years ago. The popularity of youth bowling in the area has expanded, by tournament officials’ estimation, and the time felt right.
“High school bowling has grown. The Junior Gold circuit has gotten bigger. The collegiate side of things is more popular,” Kozy said. “Kids have more interest in continuing bowling in college and the way they do that is through their SMART fund money.”
Bowlers under 18 will have their Classic winnings deposited into United States Bowling Congress SMART college saving accounts. That money can be used for college but also for things like trade schools and other advanced education.
The new Class Y is open to all bowlers 19 years old or younger as of July 31, 2018. It’ll be handicapped based on 90 percent of a 220 scratch average, similar to the tournament’s senior divisions.
The class is open to both boys and girls but Kozy said that may change in the future.
“We plan on growing it,” Kozy said. “We are, as a tournament, taking baby steps with just one youth division. If it grows, maybe the next step is we’ll separate it and make boys and girls divisions and see how that goes. If that goes, maybe we can break it up to 150 (average) and below, 150 (average) and above.”
Mike Kraushaar, director of the Northwest Indiana Junior Tournament Players Association, is encouraging young keglers to participate.
“Providing a separate youth division for the Times Classic is good for both the Classic and competitive youth bowling,” Kraushaar said. “There are a lot of talented youth players in the Region and surrounding states that seek out highly competitive events which help them with exposure to collegiate coaches as well as preparation for the national junior gold championships in mid-July. An added benefit for the youth player will be the experience alongside some of the top adult players in the Region.”
Kraushaar founded the NWIJTPA eight years ago as a youth scratch scholarship tour that he said is the best in the state. It’s awarded over $225,000 in scholarships and helped about 100 bowlers earn spots on college rosters, he said.
“There’s more kids that are interested and are looking forward to these kinds of tournaments now,” Kozy said. “In order to give that kind of SMART money away, you need entries. Now, I think we can.”
Youth bowlers can still bowl in other divisions, if they choose. The top bowlers can compete in Class A or WA, where a number of teenagers have seen success in the last few years.
“We’ll see how this goes,” Kozy said. “I think it’s a good idea. I think it’s a step in the right direction.”