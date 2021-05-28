Verbich family holding reunion at Classic semifinals

There will be a large Verbich family cheering section at Olympia Lanes on Sunday.
Even though John Verbich qualified for the Times Classic Class A semifinals, he isn’t expecting to be the main object of that support.
His 11-year-old nephew, Grayson Verbich, will be on the other end of the building, bowling with the Class Y qualifiers.
“Grayson’s grandmother, my mom (Rose) is all excited about it. She thinks it’s awesome (that we both qualified,” John Verbich said. “Everybody’s already said they’re going to be there, but they’re not there to watch me.”
Bowling comes with the last name in the Verbich lineage. The family once owned the now-closed Bowl-Arena Lanes in Griffith.
“We grew up (at the bowling center). We pretty much lived there,” John Verbich said.Mike Kubacki
Grayson Verbich bowls with his father, Mike. He also takes lessons from Calumet College of St. Joseph men’s bowling coach Mike Kubacki.
John Verbich hasn’t helped him with his game much, though.
“I’ve just told him that with his name, he’s got some big shoes to fill,” John said.
John Verbich was the the 2014 Greater Calumet Area USBC Bowler of the Year after being on the chapter’s championship team and winning the state Masters tournament.
The Griffith resident qualified for the Classic semifinals a handful of times with his best finish being seventh in 2014.
He sits in 13th place after bowling a 759 qualifying round and will need to leapfrog at least five bowlers to advance to the finals.
Grayson Verbich is in a similar spot. His 692 series score puts him at 14th in the youth division.
“It’s highly recognized in the area. I definitely want to win that tournament. I’ve never won it,” John Verbich said. “There are obviously big names who have won it, and it’d be nice to be a part of that.”
Class A family affair
The Verbiches aren’t the only bowlers who will have a familiar face on the lanes Sunday.
Highland resident Vinnie Trombetta and his son, Tyler, both made the semifinals in Class A. So did Crown Point resident Bob Kammer Jr. and his son, Bobby.
Class WA leader Kelleigh Williams will have an eye on Class Y as her son, Tyler, bowls, too.
Chicago bowler Clinton Lyons was the top qualifier in Class A with an 823 series. He’s one of five in the top division who posted series scores of 800 or better during qualifying.
The other leaders after qualifying are Russell Foster in Class B with 794, Rodrick Johnson Jr. in Class C with 751, Jesus Morales in SA with 823, five-time champ Lee Schmeglar in SB with 867, Kelleigh Williams in WA with 767, Nia Johnson in WB with 703 and Purley Williams in Class Y with 793.
Olympia Lanes General Manager Mike Kozy snuck into the senior division semifinals as the alternate after Leroy Currie dropped out. Kozy is a two-time Class A champion and was the youngest Class A qualifier at 15 in 1976.
Bowlers will roll three games Sunday to add to their qualifying scores. The highest eight six-game totals will advance to the match-play finals on June 6.