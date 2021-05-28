Verbich family holding reunion at Classic semifinals

The Griffith resident qualified for the Classic semifinals a handful of times with his best finish being seventh in 2014.

He sits in 13th place after bowling a 759 qualifying round and will need to leapfrog at least five bowlers to advance to the finals.

Grayson Verbich is in a similar spot. His 692 series score puts him at 14th in the youth division.

“It’s highly recognized in the area. I definitely want to win that tournament. I’ve never won it,” John Verbich said. “There are obviously big names who have won it, and it’d be nice to be a part of that.”

Class A family affair

The Verbiches aren’t the only bowlers who will have a familiar face on the lanes Sunday.

Highland resident Vinnie Trombetta and his son, Tyler, both made the semifinals in Class A. So did Crown Point resident Bob Kammer Jr. and his son, Bobby.

Class WA leader Kelleigh Williams will have an eye on Class Y as her son, Tyler, bowls, too.

Chicago bowler Clinton Lyons was the top qualifier in Class A with an 823 series. He’s one of five in the top division who posted series scores of 800 or better during qualifying.