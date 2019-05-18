HAMMOND — It’s not often that three generations of a family get to bowl in the same tournament.
Jerry Weems and his son, Jerry Jr., have bowled in the Times Classic at Olympia Lanes before. The addition of Class Y for youth bowler this year allowed 9-year-old Jos Weems to bowl, as well.
“If I had to capture it in one word, it’s about legacy,” Jerry Jr. said. “We believe that each generation should be better. If we’re parenting in the right way, if we’re fathering in the right way, we should be giving our kids all the tools to be successful in bowling and in life.”
The youngest Weems was the talk of the bowling center. He was already on the Class Y leaderboard with a 686 series after handicap when he rolled a 682 Saturday.
“It’s pretty cool, three generations bowling in one tournament and have the chance to have these two looking up to me,” Jos said.
The feat is even more impressive because Jos was hit by a car last fall. He broke his leg and was in a cast for 10 weeks, unable to bowl.
“It made me think about all the achievements I had before (I broke my leg),” Jos said. “I really wanted to be back to that.”
Jos was nicknamed “the black unicorn” by his family because of his unique abilities at such a young age. His father and grandfather wore hats with a logo designed to further that brand.
Jos is a three-time USBC Junior Gold Championship qualifier. He was voted the tournament’s breakout star in 2017. He’s a regular bowler at both Olympia Lanes and Castaways Bowl in Calumet City.
“I don’t think I ever loved (the sport) as much as (my dad) and (my son) do,” Jerry Weems, Jr. said. “I love it because I’m able to coach (Jos). I love it because I’m able to make some corrections and be in his ear after each shot. I love being able to invest in him and that, for me, has helped me develop more of a love for the game.”
Jerry Weems Sr., who is a silver-level USBC bowling coach and presidents of Olympia’s prestigious Mercer senior league, is above the Class SB cut with a 752 series. He encouraged his son and grandson from a chair away from the lanes Saturday.
“Just to watch (Jos) bowl, that’s my heart. Just to see the passion,” Weems Sr. said. “He has a passion and he enjoys it.”
Johnson sitting pretty in the top spot
Pat Johnson posted one of the top scores in Classic history last weekend when he turned in an 845 series. The score puts him comfortably at the top of Class A, 29 pins in front of Xavier Muhammad.
“All the stars have to align to have a big set like that,” the Chicago resident said. “It’s really hard to bowl three games like that in a row.”
Johnson finished third in 2017. He’s qualified for the Class A semifinals every year since 2014. But he’s never been able to win the tournament.
“I just can’t ever get the job done,” Johnson said. “No one likes me. Everyone’s rooting against me. I want to win just so I can shut up the critics.”