HAMMOND — Ari Wilson only comes home for one tournament.
The Henderson, Nevada, resident and Crete, Illinois, native moved west in search of a more lucrative professional bowling career. But he always returns for the Times Classic.
“This is one of my favorite events to bowl,” Wilson said. “I’m surrounded by family and bowlers I’ve known my whole life. And I guess they’re kind of proud of me because of the way I’m pursuing bowling for a living in Las Vegas. When I come home, if feels like I have to give them a show and it feels good when I do.”
Wilson is firmly among the Class A leaders with a 790 series. He’s qualified for the semifinals multiple times, coming closest to winning in 2014 when he finished second.
Wilson bowled at Calumet College of St. Joseph. He’s been a fixture at several area bowling centers since he was a child, including Olympia Lanes, which hosts the Classic. His mother, Shonda, was second in Class WA entering the weekend with a 755 series.
Every bowler seems to know him.
“I would love to win but as long as I’m having a good time and making money, I’m OK because of all the love I get from people here,” Ari Wilson said.
Mystery man makes a move
Nobody seems to know Daniel Short.
“I like it. I’m a quiet guy. I’m a reserved guy,” Short said. “I don’t run in these cliques. I just come in and I just bowl. I like being the quiet guy. That’s just me.”
The Robbins, Illinois, native said he doesn’t bowl a lot of tournaments. In fact, he just started bowling in the more significant ones in the area this year, he said. He had not bowled in the Times Classic prior to this year.
“I’ve been bowling since I was a little kid, just not super competitively,” Short said.
He rolled a 753 series Sunday which should put him just above the cut for the top division.
“I like the shot. It’s a good shot, a high scoring shot,” Short said. “It’s different, though, this week compared to when I bowled two weeks ago. It’s a little bit more forgiving.”
Johnson in good position
Pat Johnson is likely the top qualifier in Class A at 845, but Steve Tsikurios made a move Sunday, posting an 832 series to put himself in the second position with one squad left to bowl.
Final scores will be available at olympialanes.com/TimesClassic.html on Monday.