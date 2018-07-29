Jos Weems is a celebrity at only eight years old.
The cherubic bowler, who regularly tops the kids leagues at Olympia Lanes in Hammond and Castaways bowl in Calumet City, was signing autographs at last week’s Junior Gold Bowling Championships in Dallas. In fact, he signed so many that fatigue shortened “Jos Weems” to “Jos W.”
“I do this for both the attention and scholarships,” Weems said. “(The Junior Gold Championships) was fun probably because we got to sit in a hot tub (at the hotel).”
The bowling phenom was named Breakout Star of the Year at the Junior Golds in Cleveland in 2017. His accurate and adult-like, two-handed throws drew crowds. When he came back, he was asked to come on stage in front of thousands and present the next Breakout Star.
He was a known man.
“The patterns were a little bit easier for me in Dallas, because I’m a little bit stronger than when I was seven,” Weems said. “I was scared out of my mind when I was on stage.”
He met and got advice from professionals like Jason Belmonte, Parker Bohn III and E.J. Tackett. All of them were impressed.
Weems was also honored by the Black Bowlers Hall of Fame.
He qualified for the Junior Golds this year at a tournament at Lenawee Recreation Bowling Center in Adrian, Michigan. He competed in the under-12 boys championships.
His bowling story began at just two years old. He was bowling seriously by three.
“It’s because of my dad (Jerry Weems). He’s the real talent,” Weems said. “He taught me all these things that made me so good.”
It wasn’t until he picked up his two-handed style at about six, though, that he really took off.
“He developed that style with the way that bowling is trending (toward two-handed throws). He’s naturally right-handed and I tried to turn him left-handed so he would have an advantage but he didn’t take well,” Jerry Weems said. “Ever since he gained a certain level of comfort with that two-handed style, we noticed that he had a tremendous amount of talent and that he’s been more willing to put in the work.”
The Weems family is a bowling one. His grandfather, Jerry, is a USBC silver-level coach the president of the Mercer senior league at Olympia, one of the largest senior leagues in the country. Jos was recognized as an “ambassador” for that league.
“He’s pretty much grown up in a bowling alley,” Jerry Weems said. “He’s shown and obvious affinity toward the sport at a very early age. He does something bowling related for two to three hours every single day.”
His dad and uncles all hold perfect games and bowl competitively, too.
“I’m a pretty good bowler but Jos has more talent in his pinky than I have in my entire body,” Jerry Weems said. “We come from a family of good bowlers. Jos is great. He is, and I don’t use this term lightly, a prodigy.”
Munster bowler wins South Shore Open: Eugene McCune, a former PBA tour regular from Munster, capitalized on home house advantage to win the PBA50 South Shore Open last week at Olympia Lanes.
McCune topped Michael Haugen Jr 259-202 in the final to win. Haugen leads the senior tour in points.
McCune was 13th best after qualifying with an average of 224.69, a total pinfall of 3,595 (+395) in 16 games. He took home a check for $7,500.
Valparaiso super senior Richard Hunt averaged 196.75 and missed the cut.
Chicago bowler Leroy Johnson, who bowls regularly at Olympia Lanes and in the Times/Pepsi Classic, tied Tom Baker for seventh place in the super senior casher’s round with a 217.5 average. He won $1,100.