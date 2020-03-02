Youth the focus for 71st Times Bowling Classic

The youngest bowlers are the focus in the 71st edition of the Times Bowling Classic.
The tournament, which begins May 2, will include a youth division for the second time. Class Y will have no age restrictions, but will be based on handicapped scores from a 210 scratch. That gives younger bowlers a chance to compete with high school upperclassmen.
“Boys are bowling against the boys and girls are bowling against the girls,” Olympia Lanes manager and tournament organizer Mike Kozy said. “Eventually, if we’re able to classify it with averages, we will. But right now we’re in our baby steps.”
Youth class prizes are divided among boys and girls, with a potential $1,200 deposited into a bowler’s USBC SMART college savings account for a first-place finish. Prizes depend on the number of entries in the division.
Entries are unlimited but bowlers will have to commit to bracket. So, a youth or senior bowler cannot bowl in Class B in the first weekend and then switch to youth or senior divisions later.
The Times Classic is divided into eight classes based on handicap. There are three open entry divisions, two women’s classes, two senior brackets and a youth class.
A total of 12 qualifying rounds take place on weekends at Olympia Lanes from May 2 through May 17, with May 10 off for Mother’s Day. The top 16 bowlers in each class advance to the semifinals May 31. The top eight move on from there to the finals June 7.
After a downswing in the number of participants about a decade ago, the tournament has grown in popularity recently.
“We’ve seen an upward climb (in the total number of entries) the last few years and hopefully we can continue that,” Kozy said. “I think the interest is back. Hopefully, it continues the way it’s been.”
The Times Masters Classic, held the week before the main tournament, is in its 10th year. The Masters is bowled on a sport shot and is not handicapped. It’s designed to attract a higher level of bowler.
The Masters will be April 25.
Anyone who participated in either tournament last year should receive an email with an entry form. Hard copies have also been distributed at bowling centers throughout Indiana and Illinois. A digital entry blank is available at olympialanes.com.