Community sports results

Baseball
Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association
38+ Division
|Cardinals;3-0
|Cubs;3-0
|Braves;1-2
|Orioles;1-2
|Reds;1-2
|Astros;0-3
25+ Division
|Astros;3-0
|Twins;3-0
|Tigers;2-0
|Brewers;2-1
|A's;1-2
|Rays;1-2
|Nationals;0-2
|Mets;0-2
|Red Sox;0-3
19+ Division
|Raw Dogs;3-0
|Yardgoats;2-1
|Emeralds;1-2
|River Bandits;0-3
June 27 Results
19+ Division
Raw Dogs 9, River Bandits 3
Yardgoats 7, Emeralds 4
June 28 Results
25+ Division
Brewers 11, Rays 6
Tigers 5, Rays 1
Twins 2, Nationals 1
Astros 4, Red Sox 3
38+ Division
Cardinals 3, Astros 2
Reds 7, Braves 6
Cubs 6, Orioles 4
19+ Division — no games scheduled July 4-5.
Sunday's games
25+ Division
A's vs. Brewers, 9 a.m. at Crown Point American Legion
Nationals vs. Twins, noon at Crown Point American Legion
Mets vs. Red Sox, 3 p.m. at Crown Point American Legion
Astros vs. Tigers, 1 p.m. at Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond
38+ Division
Astros vs. Reds, 10 a.m. at Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond
Cardinals vs. Cubs, 10 a.m. at Dyer Babe Ruth
Braves vs. Orioles, 1 p.m. at Dyer Babe Ruth
Local Golf
Illiana Tour Results
June 5
AT WICKER PARK
1st place (144 pts.) — Jeff Hubinger, Branko Zadkovic, Ron Shebish, Myron Chapman.
2nd place (145 pts.) — Terry Browne, George Gilea, Bryan Tyman, Mark Joseph.
3rd place (146 pts.) — Frank Katsinis, John Rowley, Ed Furfaro, Chuck Blagen.
Skin games — $5: Browne (10), Skip Hansen (11), Chapman (15). $10: Browne (10), Hansen (11), Chapman (15).
Closest to the pin — Mark McCall (5), Katsinis (9), Joe Lebryk (12), Rowley (17).
