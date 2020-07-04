You are the owner of this article.
Community sports results
agate
Community sports results

Community sports results

Baseball

Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association

38+ Division

Cardinals;3-0
Cubs;3-0 
Braves;1-2
Orioles;1-2 
Reds;1-2
Astros;0-3

25+ Division

Astros;3-0
Twins;3-0
Tigers;2-0
Brewers;2-1
A's;1-2
Rays;1-2
Nationals;0-2 
Mets;0-2
Red Sox;0-3

19+ Division

Raw Dogs;3-0 
Yardgoats;2-1
Emeralds;1-2
River Bandits;0-3

June 27 Results

19+ Division

Raw Dogs 9, River Bandits 3

Yardgoats 7, Emeralds 4

June 28 Results

25+ Division

Brewers 11, Rays 6

Tigers 5, Rays 1

Twins 2, Nationals 1

Astros 4, Red Sox 3

38+ Division

Cardinals 3, Astros 2

Reds 7, Braves 6

Cubs 6, Orioles 4

19+ Division — no games scheduled July 4-5.

Sunday's games 

25+ Division

A's vs. Brewers, 9 a.m. at Crown Point American Legion

Nationals vs. Twins, noon at Crown Point American Legion

Mets vs. Red Sox, 3 p.m. at Crown Point American Legion

Astros vs. Tigers, 1 p.m. at Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond

38+ Division

Astros vs. Reds, 10 a.m. at Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond

Cardinals vs. Cubs, 10 a.m. at Dyer Babe Ruth

Braves vs. Orioles, 1 p.m. at Dyer Babe Ruth

Local Golf

Illiana Tour Results

June 5

AT WICKER PARK

1st place (144 pts.) — Jeff Hubinger, Branko Zadkovic, Ron Shebish, Myron Chapman.

2nd place (145 pts.) — Terry Browne, George Gilea, Bryan Tyman, Mark Joseph.

3rd place (146 pts.) — Frank Katsinis, John Rowley, Ed Furfaro, Chuck Blagen.

Skin games — $5: Browne (10), Skip Hansen (11), Chapman (15). $10: Browne (10), Hansen (11), Chapman (15).

Closest to the pin — Mark McCall (5), Katsinis (9), Joe Lebryk (12), Rowley (17).

