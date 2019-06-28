Baseball
Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association
|Pirates;5-1
|Tigers;5-2
|Brewers;4-1
Cubs;4-1
Mariners;4-1
|Nationals;4-1
|A's;1-3-1
|Astros;2-5
|Red Sox;1-5-1
|Yankees;0-5
|Marlins;0-5
June 22 Results
At Kenny Lofton Field, East Chicago
Pirates 9, Tigers 4
At St. John Babe Ruth
Astros 14, Yankees 5
Red Sox 14, Marlins 5
June 23 Results
At St. John Babe Ruth
Brewers 10, Tigers 0
At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond
Cubs 9, Astros 5
Pirates 7, A's 0
Saturday Games
At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond
Mariners vs. Marlins, 1 p.m.
A's vs. Astros, 4 p.m.
At Dyer Babe Ruth
Brewers vs. Yankees, 4 p.m.
Tigers vs. Red Sox, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond
Cubs vs. Tigers, 10 a.m.
Mariners vs. Red Sox, 1 p.m.
At Dyer Babe Ruth
Yankees vs. Pirates, 10 a.m.
Brewers vs. Nationals, 1 p.m.
———————-
Bridge
COMMUNITY BRIDGE CLUB
June 22 Results
Alan Yngve abd Jim Angell 3.00
Pat Mikuta and Hilda Connor 2.25
Lou Nimnicht and Dan Spain 1.69
Dave Bigler and Darrell Clinton 1.48
Jim O’Connell and Barbara Graegin 1.27
Dottie Hart and Dee Marshall 0.94
Jennie Alsobrooks and Joel Charpentier 0.94
Delphine Slater and Elnora Washington 0.94
CALUMET BRIDGE CLUB
June 24 Results
North-South
Jim Lively and Jane Krueger 2.06
Bob Ferguson and Barbara Graegin 1.44
Fred and Patrice Princehorn 1.03
Connie Stevens and Jerry Palm 0.72
Audrey Filar and Sheila Edwards 0.55
East-West
Zafar Khan and Mike Devine 2.06
Alan Filler and Jim Fill 1.44
Pat Valiska and Lynne Kostopoulos 1.03
Yuan Hsu and Barbara Walczak 0.72
Terry Bauer and Bill Birk 0.49
Bob and Joan Butz 0.41
BEACH BRIDGE CLUB
June 25 Results
Steve Watson and Lou Nimnicht 1.78
Mary Kocevar and Terry Bauer 1.25
Keith and Marci Meyer 0.89
Laverne Niksch and Wayne Carpenter 0.49
Bob Ferguson and Jim O’Connell 0.49
(Intermediate/Novice Game)
Barbara Lawson and Michele Whitney 0.76
Barbara Nikcevich and Rick Friedman 0.53
Charlie Halberstadt and Joel Charpentier 0.38
DUNELAND BRIDGE CLUB
June 25 Results
Terry Bauer and Dottie Hart 1.97
Marcy and Chuck Tomes 1.38
Dolores Browne and Joel Charpentier 0.99
Wayne Hiser and Mary Kocevar 0.69
COMMUNITY BRIDGE CLUB
June 26 Results
Yuan Hsu and Carolyn Potasnik 2.06
Steve Watson and Lou Nimnicht 1.44
Zafar Khan and Bob Ferguson 1.03
Dave Bigler and Wayne Carpenter 0.72
Bill Birk and Terry Bauer 0.61
Pat Mikuta and Daryl Fraley 0.47
Jim O’Connell and Barbara Graegin 0.35
VALPARAISO BRIDGE CLUB
June 26 Results
John and Karen Fieldhouse 2.34
Lesly and William Van Dame 1.64
Fred Green and Terry Brendel 1.17
Chuck and Marcy Tomes 0.82
Tom and Sylvia Luekens 0.47
Sally and Rick Will 0.39