{{featured_button_text}}
logo

Baseball

Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association

Pirates;5-1
Tigers;5-2
Brewers;4-1

Cubs;4-1

Mariners;4-1

Nationals;4-1
A's;1-3-1
Astros;2-5 
Red Sox;1-5-1
Yankees;0-5
Marlins;0-5

June 22 Results

At Kenny Lofton Field, East Chicago

Pirates 9, Tigers 4

At St. John Babe Ruth

Astros 14, Yankees 5

Red Sox 14, Marlins 5

June 23 Results

At St. John Babe Ruth

Brewers 10, Tigers 0

At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond

Cubs 9, Astros 5

Pirates 7, A's 0

Saturday Games

At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond

Mariners vs. Marlins, 1 p.m.

A's vs. Astros, 4 p.m.

At Dyer Babe Ruth

Brewers vs. Yankees, 4 p.m.

Tigers vs. Red Sox, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond

Cubs vs. Tigers, 10 a.m.

Mariners vs. Red Sox, 1 p.m.

At Dyer Babe Ruth

Yankees vs. Pirates, 10 a.m.

Brewers vs. Nationals, 1 p.m.

———————-

Bridge

COMMUNITY BRIDGE CLUB

June 22 Results

Alan Yngve abd Jim Angell 3.00

Pat Mikuta and Hilda Connor 2.25

Lou Nimnicht and Dan Spain 1.69

Dave Bigler and Darrell Clinton 1.48

Jim O’Connell and Barbara Graegin 1.27

Dottie Hart and Dee Marshall 0.94

Jennie Alsobrooks and Joel Charpentier 0.94

Delphine Slater and Elnora Washington 0.94

CALUMET BRIDGE CLUB

June 24 Results

North-South

Jim Lively and Jane Krueger 2.06

Bob Ferguson and Barbara Graegin 1.44

Fred and Patrice Princehorn 1.03

Connie Stevens and Jerry Palm 0.72

Audrey Filar and Sheila Edwards 0.55

East-West

Zafar Khan and Mike Devine 2.06

Alan Filler and Jim Fill 1.44

Pat Valiska and Lynne Kostopoulos 1.03

Yuan Hsu and Barbara Walczak 0.72

Terry Bauer and Bill Birk 0.49

Bob and Joan Butz 0.41

BEACH BRIDGE CLUB

June 25 Results

Steve Watson and Lou Nimnicht 1.78

Mary Kocevar and Terry Bauer 1.25

Keith and Marci Meyer 0.89

Laverne Niksch and Wayne Carpenter 0.49

Bob Ferguson and Jim O’Connell 0.49

(Intermediate/Novice Game)

Barbara Lawson and Michele Whitney 0.76

Barbara Nikcevich and Rick Friedman 0.53

Charlie Halberstadt and Joel Charpentier 0.38

DUNELAND BRIDGE CLUB

June 25 Results

Terry Bauer and Dottie Hart 1.97

Marcy and Chuck Tomes 1.38

Dolores Browne and Joel Charpentier 0.99

Wayne Hiser and Mary Kocevar 0.69

COMMUNITY BRIDGE CLUB

June 26 Results

Yuan Hsu and Carolyn Potasnik 2.06

Steve Watson and Lou Nimnicht 1.44

Zafar Khan and Bob Ferguson 1.03

Dave Bigler and Wayne Carpenter 0.72

Bill Birk and Terry Bauer 0.61

Pat Mikuta and Daryl Fraley 0.47

Jim O’Connell and Barbara Graegin 0.35

VALPARAISO BRIDGE CLUB

June 26 Results

John and Karen Fieldhouse 2.34

Lesly and William Van Dame 1.64

Fred Green and Terry Brendel 1.17

Chuck and Marcy Tomes 0.82

Tom and Sylvia Luekens 0.47

Sally and Rick Will 0.39

0
0
0
0
0