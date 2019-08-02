Baseball
Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association
|Cubs;9-1
|Mariners;10-3
|Pirates;10-3
Brewers;9-3
Nationals;7-5
|Tigers;7-6
|A's;5-5-1
|Astros;4-9
|Red Sox;2-7-1
|Yankees;2-10
|Marlins;0-11
July 24 Results
At Dyer Babe Ruth
Mariners 6, Pirates 2
July 27 Results
At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond
Brewers 20, Yankees 8
Pirates 11, Tigers 1
At Dyer Babe Ruth
A's 15, Marlins 0
July 28 Results
At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond
Pirates 19, Astros 0
Mariners 13, Yankees 3
At Kenny Lofton Field, East Chicago
Nationals 15, Marlins 0
Saturday's Game
At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond
Home Run Derby, 1 p.m.
2019 NWINABA All Star Game
Team Luis Gonzalez vs. Team Geo DeJesus, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond
Brewers vs. Marlins, 10 a.m.
Cubs vs. Nationals, 1 p.m.
At St. John Babe Ruth
Yankees vs. A's, 10 a.m.
Tigers vs. Astros, 1 p.m.
At Kenny Lofton Field, East Chicago
Red Sox vs. Mariners, 10 a.m.
Pirates vs. Red Sox, 1 p.m.
---
Bridge
COMMUNITY BRIDGE CLUB
July 27 Results
Bill Birk and Terry Bauer 3.00
Barbara Stroud and Janice Custer 2.25
Joe Chin and John Teshima 1.69
Barbara Walczak and Bob Ferguson 1.11
Dave Bigler and Yuan Hsu 1.11
Pat Mikuta and Hilda Connor 0.83
John and Marilyn Ginzel 0.61
CALUMET BRIDGE CLUB
July 29 Results
North-South
Bob Porter and Jim Angell 1.40
Steve Watson and Lou Nimnicht 0.98
Marge Hedegard and Barbara Walczak 0.80
Carol Osgerby and Don Valiska 0.70
Terry Bauer and Bill Birk 0.56
Trudi McKamey and Yuan Hsu 0.40
Arlyne Filler and Norma Vierk 0.28
Karen Sarsfield and Mary Kocevar 0.28
East-West
Lee Esworthy and Larry Rabideau 1.40
Bob and Joan Butz 0.98
Connie Stevens and Jerry Palm 0.72
Pat Valiska and Lynne Kostopoulos 0.50
Al Simmons and Mike Devine 0.49
Donna Freeland and Karen Vessely 0.40
Barbara Graegin and Ruth Westberg 0.28
Daryl Fraley and Barbara Nikcevich 0.28
Indra Gupta and Zafar Khan 0.25
BEACH BRIDGE CLUB
July 30 Results
Steve Watson and Lou Nimnicht 2.44
Bob Ferguson and Zafar Khan 1.83
COMMUNITY BRIDGE CLUB
July 31 Results
North-South
Lou Nimnicht and Steve Watson 1.75
Carolyn Potasnik and Yuan Hsu 0.98
Hilda Connor and Marilyn Ginzel 0.69
East-West
Zafar Khan and Bob Ferguson 2.33
Barbara Walczak and Lynn Bayman 1.31
Joe Connelly and Jennie Alsobrooks 0.69
VALPARAISO BRIDGE CLUB
July 31 Results
North-South
Sally and Rich Will 0.90
Carol Miller and Barbara Lawson 0.63
Don Giedemann and Judy Selund 0.45
Wayne Hiser and Bill Hahn 0.32
Naomi Goodman and Vikki Voller 0.32
Lila Cohen and Pam Missman 0.22
East-West
Charlie Halberstadt and Jim Lane 0.90
Chuck and Marcy Tomes 0.63
Fred Green and Terry Brendel 0.45
Knoefel and Janet Jones 0.34
Sharon Snyder and Pat Manning 0.24