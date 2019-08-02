{{featured_button_text}}
Baseball

Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association

Cubs;9-1
Mariners;10-3
Pirates;10-3

Brewers;9-3

Nationals;7-5

Tigers;7-6
A's;5-5-1
Astros;4-9 
Red Sox;2-7-1
Yankees;2-10
Marlins;0-11

July 24 Results

At Dyer Babe Ruth

Mariners 6, Pirates 2

July 27 Results

At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond

Brewers 20, Yankees 8

Pirates 11, Tigers 1

At Dyer Babe Ruth

A's 15, Marlins 0

July 28 Results

At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond

Pirates 19, Astros 0

Mariners 13, Yankees 3

At Kenny Lofton Field, East Chicago

Nationals 15, Marlins 0

Saturday's Game

At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond

Home Run Derby, 1 p.m.

2019 NWINABA All Star Game

Team Luis Gonzalez vs. Team Geo DeJesus, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond

Brewers vs. Marlins, 10 a.m.

Cubs vs. Nationals, 1 p.m.

At St. John Babe Ruth

Yankees vs. A's, 10 a.m.

Tigers vs. Astros, 1 p.m.

At Kenny Lofton Field, East Chicago

Red Sox vs. Mariners, 10 a.m.

Pirates vs. Red Sox, 1 p.m.

---

Bridge

COMMUNITY BRIDGE CLUB

July 27 Results

Bill Birk and Terry Bauer 3.00

Barbara Stroud and Janice Custer 2.25

Joe Chin and John Teshima 1.69

Barbara Walczak and Bob Ferguson 1.11

Dave Bigler and Yuan Hsu 1.11

Pat Mikuta and Hilda Connor 0.83

John and Marilyn Ginzel 0.61

CALUMET BRIDGE CLUB

July 29 Results

North-South

Bob Porter and Jim Angell 1.40

Steve Watson and Lou Nimnicht 0.98

Marge Hedegard and Barbara Walczak 0.80

Carol Osgerby and Don Valiska 0.70

Terry Bauer and Bill Birk 0.56

Trudi McKamey and Yuan Hsu 0.40

Arlyne Filler and Norma Vierk 0.28

Karen Sarsfield and Mary Kocevar 0.28

East-West

Lee Esworthy and Larry Rabideau 1.40

Bob and Joan Butz 0.98

Connie Stevens and Jerry Palm 0.72

Pat Valiska and Lynne Kostopoulos 0.50

Al Simmons and Mike Devine 0.49

Donna Freeland and Karen Vessely 0.40

Barbara Graegin and Ruth Westberg 0.28

Daryl Fraley and Barbara Nikcevich 0.28

Indra Gupta and Zafar Khan 0.25

BEACH BRIDGE CLUB

July 30 Results

Steve Watson and Lou Nimnicht 2.44

Bob Ferguson and Zafar Khan 1.83

COMMUNITY BRIDGE CLUB

July 31 Results

North-South

Lou Nimnicht and Steve Watson 1.75

Carolyn Potasnik and Yuan Hsu 0.98

Hilda Connor and Marilyn Ginzel 0.69

East-West

Zafar Khan and Bob Ferguson 2.33

Barbara Walczak and Lynn Bayman 1.31

Joe Connelly and Jennie Alsobrooks 0.69

VALPARAISO BRIDGE CLUB

July 31 Results

North-South

Sally and Rich Will 0.90

Carol Miller and Barbara Lawson 0.63

Don Giedemann and Judy Selund 0.45

Wayne Hiser and Bill Hahn 0.32

Naomi Goodman and Vikki Voller 0.32

Lila Cohen and Pam Missman 0.22

East-West

Charlie Halberstadt and Jim Lane 0.90

Chuck and Marcy Tomes 0.63

Fred Green and Terry Brendel 0.45

Knoefel and Janet Jones 0.34

Sharon Snyder and Pat Manning 0.24

 

