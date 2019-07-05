Baseball
Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association
|Pirates;6-1
|Brewers;6-1
|Cubs;5-1
Mariners;5-1
Nationals;5-2
|Tigers;5-4
|A's;1-3-1
|Astros;2-5
|Red Sox;2-5-1
|Marlins;0-7
|Yankees;0-7
June 29 Results
At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond
Mariners def. Marlins, score n/a
At Dyer Babe Ruth
Brewers 9, Yankees 0
Red Sox 12, Tigers 2
June 30 Results
At Dyer Babe Ruth
Pirates 10, Yankees 0
Brewers 7, Nationals 0
At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond
Cubs 6, Tigers 1
Saturday's Games
At U.S. Steelyard, Gary
Red Sox vs. Tigers, 1 p.m.
Nationals vs. Astros, 4 p.m.
Pirates vs. Cubs, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
At U.S. Steelyard, Gary
Brewers vs. Mariners, 10 a.m.
A's vs. Marlins, 1 p.m.
Tigers vs. Yankees, 4 p.m.
---------
Bridge
COMMUNITY BRIDGE CLUB
June 29 Results
Alan Yngve and Jim Angell 2.34
Joe Chin and John Teshima 1.64
Dave Bigler and Ram Prasad 1.17
Lou Nimnicht and Barbara Graegin 0.82
Terry Bauer and Bill Birk 0.70
Yuan Hsu and Carolyn Potasnik 0.64
John and Marilyn Ginzel 0.49
Chris and Sara Grande 0.47
CALUMET BRIDGE CLUB
July 1 Results
North-South
Don Valiska and Carol Osgerby 4.13
John Goring and Joe Chin 3.10
Steve Watson and Lou Nimnicht 2.32
Hilda Connor and Pat Mikuta 1.87
Jim Fill and Alan Filler 0.98
Karen Sarsfield and Larry Dunford 0.83
East-West
Dave Bigler and Ram Prasad 2.49
Daryl Fraley and Jerry Palm 1.44
Marilyn Ginzel and Patsy Thomas 1.31
Connie Stevens and Anna Urick 1.05
Mike Devine and George Roeper 0.79
Barbara Lawson and Carol Miller 0.74
BEACH BRIDGE CLUB
July 2 Results
Dave Bigler and Lynn Bayman 2.63
Alan Yngve and Mike Brissette 1.97
Lou Nimnicht and Seve Watson 1.48
DUNELAND BRIDGE CLUB
July 2 Results
Rich and Sally Will 1.00
Charlie Halberstadt and Jim Lane 0.70
Terry Bauer and Dottie Hart 0.50
Marcy and Chuck Tomes 0.39
Joel Charpentier and Alan Yngve 0.28
Carol Miller and Barbara Lawson 0.24
Karen and John Fieldhouse 0.24
COMMUNITY BRIDGE CLUB
July 3 Results
Steve Watson and Lou Nimnicht 2.48
Yuan Hsu and Carolyn Potasnik 1.86
Helen Miller and Hilda Connor 1.40
Jim Angell and Trudi McKamey 1.05
Barbara Walczak and Bob Ferguson 0.86
Anna Urosevich and Jennie Alsobrooks 0.84
Indra Gupta and Mike Devine 0.57
VALPARAISO BRIDGE CLUB
July 3 Results
North-South
Sally and Rich Will 0.70
John and Karen Fieldhouse 0.49
Norm Filipiak and Rita Fink 0.35
Jim Lane and Naomi Goodman 0.22
East-West
Dolores Browne and Chuck Tomes 0.70
Mary Ann Filipiak and Pat Manning 0.49
Carol Miller and Mary Kocevar 0.35
Terry Brendel and Joel Charpentier 0.28