Baseball
Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association
|Mariners;11-3
|Brewers;10-3
|Pirates;10-4
Cubs;9-3
Nationals;8-5
|Tigers;8-6
|A's;5-6-1
|Red Sox;4-8-1
|Astros;4-10
|Yankees;3-10
|Marlins;0-13
Aug. 3 Results
2019 NWINABA All Star Game
At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond
Team Geo DeJesus 7, Team Luis Hernandez 5
Home Run Derby Champ: Danny Garcia
Game MVP: Josh Cobb
Aug. 4 Results
At St. John Babe Ruth
Yankees 5, A's 4
Tigers 9, Astros 3
At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond
Brewers 14, Marlins 5
Nationals 17, Cubs 13
At Kenny Lofton Field, East Chicago
Mariners 8, Red Sox 3
Red Sox 9, Pirates 6
Wednesday's Game
At Dyer Babe Ruth
Cubs vs. Brewers, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond
A's vs. Yankees, 1 p.m.
Pirates vs. Nationals, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
At Lakeshore Babe Ruth
Astros vs. Yankees, 10 a.m.
Pirates vs. Marlins, 1 p.m.
At St. John Babe Ruth
Mariners vs. Nationals, 10 a.m.
A's vs. Tigers, 1 p.m.
At Dyer Babe Ruth
Cubs vs. Red Sox, 10 a.m.
Brewers vs. Cubs, 1 p.m.
Bridge
COMMUNITY BRIDGE CLUB
Aug. 7 Results
North-South
Bob Porter and Pat Mikuta 2.39
Jim O’Connell and Barbara Graegin 1.11
Terry Bauer and Dee Marshall 1.11
Yuan Hsu and Carolyn Potasnik 0.83
East-West
Steve Watson and Lou Nimnicht 3.19
Bob Ferguson and Zafar Khan 1.79
Wayne Carpenter and Dave Bigler 1.35
Anne Murphy and Barbara Walczak 0.69
Aug. 3 Results
Trudi McKamey and Yuan Hsu 3.00
Anna Urick and Barbara Walczak 2.25
Hilda Connor and Jane Krueger 1.69
Joel Charpentier and Jennie Alsobrooks 1.27
CALUMET BRIDGE CLUB
Aug. 5 Results
North-South
Carol Osgerby and Don Valiska 4.31
Steve Watson and Lou Nimnicht 1.82
Arlyne Filler and Norma Vierk 1.55
Dave Bigler and Yuan Hsu 1.36
Karen Sarsfield and Larry Dunford 0.92
Ruth Goodpasture and Joan Butz 0.66
Claire Murvihill and Harry Dunbar 0.46
East-West
Barbara Walczak and Lynn Bayman 3.23
Trudi McKamey and Bob Porter 2.42
Patrice Princehorn and Caron Espinosa 1.16
Barbara Nikcevich and Michele Whitney 0.92
Paul Muszik and Mike Peiffer 0.76
Ruth Westberg and Mary Schultz 0.43
BEACH BRIDGE CLUB
Aug. 6 Results
Trudi McKamey and Bob Porter 2.63
Alan Yngve and Mike Brissette 1.97
Laverne Niksch and Wayne Carpenter 1.48
DUNELAND BRIDGE CLUB
Aug. 6 Results
Wayne Hiser and Bill Hahn 0.80
Terry Bauer and Dottie Hart 0.56
Mary Kocevar and Barbara Stroud 0.40
Lori and Tom Rea 0.28
Jim Lane and Charlie Halberstadt 0.20
July 30 Results
Tom Rea and Joel Charpentier 0.90
Chuck and Marcy Tomes 0.63
Don Giedemann and Judy Selund 0.45
Barbara Mort and Kris Prohl 0.39
Terry Bauer and Dottie Hart 0.28
VALPARAISO BRIDGE CLUB
Aug. 7 Results
Chuck Tomes and Lynn Bayman 1.20
Knoefel and Janet Jones 0.84
June Reisinger and Barbara Stroud 0.60
Ed Hollander and Joel Charpentier 0.42
Rick Friedman and Helen Boothe 0.20
Corrected scores from July 31
East-West
Charlie Halberstadt and Jim Lane 0.90
Fred Green and Terry Brendel 0.63
Chuck and Marcy Tomes 0.45
Knoefel and Janet Jones 0.34
Rick Friedman and Al Marks 0.24
Tennis
Duneland Jr Open Tennis Tournament results
BOYS
12 and Under Singles — 1st: Peytan Belegal (Duneland), 2nd: Mace Redman (Duneland), 3rd: Jake Bell (Duneland).
14 and Under Singles — 1st: Will Maldia (Valparaiso), 2nd: Max Haughtington (Duneland), 3rd: Brennan Olson (Duneland).
JV Singles — 1st: Brock Redman (Duneland), 2nd: Connor Potesta (Duneland), 3rd: Ryan Cuma (Michigan City).
Varsity Singles — 1st: Nick Hanson (Duneland), 2nd: John Powell (Duneland), 3rd: Drake Redman (Duneland).
Middle School Doubles — 1st: Brock Redman (Duneland)/Ben Van Wagner (Duneland), 2nd: Peytan Belegal (Duneland)/Jake Bell (Duneland), 3rd: Max Haughtington (Duneland)/Brennan Olson (Duneland).
JV Doubles — 1st: Ryan Cuma (Michigan City)/Brock Schultz (LaPorte), 2nd: Connor Engels (Duneland)/Alex Henderson (Duneland), 3rd: Ian Condes (Duneland)/Adam Royster (Duneland).
Varsity Doubles — 1st: Zach Jones (Crown Point)/Cal Curiel (Crown Point), 2nd: Nick Hanson (Duneland)/Corydon Gaff (Duneland), 3rd: Drew Engels (Duneland)/Danny Anderson (Duneland).
GIRLS
12 and Under Singles — 1st: Avery Tegt (Duneland), 2nd: Kendall Gallion (Duneland), 3rd: Kayla Perez (Duneland).
14 and Under Singles — 1st: Laney Mario (Valparaiso), 2nd: Ava Komp (Duneland), 3rd: Ellery Denny (Duneland).
JV Singles — 1st: Ingrid Hurst (Duneland), 2nd: Maizy Swanson (Duneland), 3rd: Holly Heldt (Portage).
Varsity Singles — 1st: Milena Veltri (Duneland), 2nd: Lilly Putchaven (Duneland).
Middle School Doubles — 1st: Ivy Coppolillo (Crown Point)/Bridgette Le (Crown Point), 2nd: Laney Mario (Valparaiso)/Lizzy Navarro (Duneland), 3rd: Avery Tegt (Duneland)/Lilly Figolah (Duneland).
JV Doubles — 1st: Maizy Swanson (Duneland)/Ellery Denny (Duneland), 2nd: Ingrid Hurst (Duneland)/Delaney Killeen (Duneland), 3rd: Rina Hector (Duneland)/Lindsey Tucker (Duneland).