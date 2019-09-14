2019 Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association Playoffs
(Double elimination)
Sept. 7
At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond
Brewers 12, Mariners 4
Pirates 10, Tigers 1
At Kenny Lofton Field, East Chicago
A's 6, Yankees 0
Cubs 11, Astros 1
* Yankees and Astros eliminated
Sept. 8
At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond
Cubs 12, Mariners 6
A's 8, Tigers 0
* Mariners and Tigers eliminated
Sept. 14
At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond
A's vs. Cubs, 1 p.m.
Sunday
At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond
Brewers vs. Pirates, 10 a.m.
TBA vs. TBA, 1 p.m.
.
Bridge
COMMUNITY BRIDGE CLUB
Sept. 7 Results
Yuan Shu and Indra Gupta 2.48
Helen Miller and Anne Murphy 1.86
Jim Angell and Barbara Walczak 1.40
Chris and Sara Grande 1.05
Carol Miller and Barbara Lawson 1.04
Lou Nimnicht and Barbara Graegin 0.78
Marilyn and John Ginzel 0.78
CALUMET BRIDGE CLUB
Sept. 9 Results
North-South
Indra Gupta and Zafar Khan 2.30
Joe Chin and Steve Watson 2.30
Carol Osgerby and Don Valiska 1.48
Bob Ferguson and Jim O’Connell 1.11
Sheila Edwards and Audrey Filar 1.07
Claire Murvihill and Harry Dunbar 0.60
Fred and Patrice Princehorn 0.33
East-West
Al Simmons and Ruth Westberg 3.50
Jerry Palm and Daryl Fraley 1.43
Bob and Joan Butz 1.23
Pat Valiska and Lynne Kostopoulos 0.80
Marilyn Ginzel and Patsy Thomas 0.77
Dan Spain and Lou Nimnicht 0.61
Alan Filler and Jim Fill 0.57
Gale Osgerby and Charlotte Abernethy 0.48
BEACH BRIDGE CLUB
Sept. 10
Norm Szewczyk and Yuan Hsu 2.04
Laverne Niksch and Chuck Briggs 1.53
Barbara Walczak and Terry Bauer 1.15
Alan Yngve and Mike Brissette 0.57
DUNELAND BRIDGE CLUB
Sept. 10
Jim Lane and Charlie Halberstadt 1.00
Bill Hahn and Wayne Hiser 0.70
Sally and Rich Will 0.50
Barbara Lawson and Carol Miller 0.35
Tom and Lori Rea 0.22
COMMUNITY BRIDGE CLUB
Sept. 11 Results
Barbara Walczak and Bob Ferguson 2.33
Chuck Briggs and Yuan Hsu 1.75
Wayne Carpenter and Zafar Khan 1.31
Steve Watson and Lou Nimnicht 0.98
Pat Mikuta and Bob Porter 0.67
Terry Bauer and Dee Marshall 0.56
Juwanna Walton and Daryl Fraley 0.39
VALPARAISO BRIDGE CLUB
Sept. 11 Results
Don Giedemann and Jim Lane 0.90
Fred Green and Terry Brendel 0.63
Karen and John Fieldhouse 0.45
Ed Hollander and Joel Charpentier 0.28
Lori and Tom Rea 0.25