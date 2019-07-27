Baseball
Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association
|Cubs;8-1
|Pirates;8-2
|Brewers;8-3
Mariners;8-3
Tigers;7-5
|Nationals;6-5
|A's;4-3-1
|Astros;4-8
|Red Sox;2-7-1
|Yankees;2-8
|Marlins;0-9
July 17 Results
At Dyer Babe Ruth
Nationals 2, A's 1
July 20 Result
At Dyer Babe Ruth
Steve Carpenter NWINABA 40+ Aged All Star Game
Team Michael Gerlach 13, Team Geo DeJesus 2
Game MVP went to Justin Crowell.
July 21 Results
At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond
Brewers 8, Nationals 2
At St. John Babe Ruth
Cubs 8, A's 6
At Kenny Lofton Field, East Chicago
Yankees 11, Marlins 1
Saturday's Games
At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond
Yankees vs. Brewers, 1 p.m.
Tigers vs. Pirates, 4 p.m.
At Dyer Babe Ruth
Marlins vs. A's, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond
Pirates vs. Astros, 10 a.m.
Yankees vs. Mariners, 1 p.m.
At Kenny Lofton Field
Pirates vs. Astros, 10 a.m.
Red Sox vs. Cubs, 1 p.m.
Bridge
COMMUNITY BRIDGE CLUB
July 20 Results
North-South
Jim O’Connell and Joe Chin 2.63
Bill Birk and Terry Bauer 1.97
Zafar Khan and Mike Devine 0.71
Ram Prasad and Jennie Alsobrooks 0.66
East-West
Dave Bigler and Donna Penn 1.48
John Polles and Joel Charpentier 1.11
Al Simmons and John Teshima 0.83
CALUMET BRIDGE CLUB
July 22 Results
North-South
Joe Chin and Al Simmons 2.32
Bob Ferguson and Barbara Graegin 1.44
Audrey Filar and Sheila Edwards 1.12
Pat Princehorn and Caron Espinosa 0.78
Bob Porter and Trudi McKamey 0.56
East-West
Mike Devine and George Roeper 4.13
John Goring and Bob Butz 3.10
Pat Valiska and Lynne Kostopoulos 1.87
Harry Dunbar and Claire Murvihill 1.40
Barbara Stroud and Daryl Fraley 0.79
Karen Vessely and Donna Freeland 0.61
BEACH BRIDGE CLUB
July 23 Results
Norm Szewczyk and Barbara Walczak 2.63
Bob Porter and Trudi McKamey 1.97
Dave Bigler and Chuck Briggs 1.48
Janice Custer and Barbara Stroud 1.12
DUNELAND BRIDGE CLUB
July 23 Results
Judy Selund and Don Giedemann 1.00
Rich and Sally Will 0.70
Chuck and Marcy Tomes 0.50
Carol Miller and Barbara Lawson 0.39
Terry Bauer and Dottie Hart 0.28
COMMUNITY BRIDGE CLUB
July 24 Results
Carolyn Potasnik and Bob Porter 3.00
Joe Chin and Don Cohen 1.97
Jim Angell and Alan Yngve 1.97
Wayne Carpenter and Dave Bigler 1.27
Helen Miller and Anne Murphy 1.21
Pat Mikuta and Daryl Fraley 1.21
VALPARAISO BRIDGE CLUB
July 24 Results
North-South
Marcy and Chuck Tomes 0.70
Lila Cohen and Ruth Eskelson 0.49
Charlie Halberstadt and Jim Lane 0.35
East-West
Knoefel and Janet Jones 0.70
Al Marks and Joel Charpentier 0.49
Tom and Lori Rea 0.35