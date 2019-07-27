{{featured_button_text}}
Baseball

Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association

Cubs;8-1
Pirates;8-2
Brewers;8-3

Mariners;8-3

Tigers;7-5

Nationals;6-5
A's;4-3-1
Astros;4-8 
Red Sox;2-7-1
Yankees;2-8
Marlins;0-9

July 17 Results

At Dyer Babe Ruth

Nationals 2, A's 1

July 20 Result

At Dyer Babe Ruth

Steve Carpenter NWINABA 40+ Aged All Star Game

Team Michael Gerlach 13, Team Geo DeJesus 2

Game MVP went to Justin Crowell.

July 21 Results

At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond

Brewers 8, Nationals 2

At St. John Babe Ruth

Cubs 8, A's 6

At Kenny Lofton Field, East Chicago

Yankees 11, Marlins 1

Saturday's Games

At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond

Yankees vs. Brewers, 1 p.m.

Tigers vs. Pirates, 4 p.m.

At Dyer Babe Ruth

Marlins vs. A's, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond

Pirates vs. Astros, 10 a.m.

Yankees vs. Mariners, 1 p.m.

At Kenny Lofton Field

Pirates vs. Astros, 10 a.m.

Red Sox vs. Cubs, 1 p.m.

Bridge

COMMUNITY BRIDGE CLUB

July 20 Results

North-South

Jim O’Connell and Joe Chin 2.63

Bill Birk and Terry Bauer 1.97

Zafar Khan and Mike Devine 0.71

Ram Prasad and Jennie Alsobrooks 0.66

East-West

Dave Bigler and Donna Penn 1.48

John Polles and Joel Charpentier 1.11

Al Simmons and John Teshima 0.83

CALUMET BRIDGE CLUB

July 22 Results

North-South

Joe Chin and Al Simmons 2.32

Bob Ferguson and Barbara Graegin 1.44

Audrey Filar and Sheila Edwards 1.12

Pat Princehorn and Caron Espinosa 0.78

Bob Porter and Trudi McKamey 0.56

East-West

Mike Devine and George Roeper 4.13

John Goring and Bob Butz 3.10

Pat Valiska and Lynne Kostopoulos 1.87

Harry Dunbar and Claire Murvihill 1.40

Barbara Stroud and Daryl Fraley 0.79

Karen Vessely and Donna Freeland 0.61

BEACH BRIDGE CLUB

July 23 Results

Norm Szewczyk and Barbara Walczak 2.63

Bob Porter and Trudi McKamey 1.97

Dave Bigler and Chuck Briggs 1.48

Janice Custer and Barbara Stroud 1.12

DUNELAND BRIDGE CLUB

July 23 Results

Judy Selund and Don Giedemann 1.00

Rich and Sally Will 0.70

Chuck and Marcy Tomes 0.50

Carol Miller and Barbara Lawson 0.39

Terry Bauer and Dottie Hart 0.28

COMMUNITY BRIDGE CLUB

July 24 Results

Carolyn Potasnik and Bob Porter 3.00

Joe Chin and Don Cohen 1.97

Jim Angell and Alan Yngve 1.97

Wayne Carpenter and Dave Bigler 1.27

Helen Miller and Anne Murphy 1.21

Pat Mikuta and Daryl Fraley 1.21

VALPARAISO BRIDGE CLUB

July 24 Results

North-South

Marcy and Chuck Tomes 0.70

Lila Cohen and Ruth Eskelson 0.49

Charlie Halberstadt and Jim Lane 0.35

East-West

Knoefel and Janet Jones 0.70

Al Marks and Joel Charpentier 0.49

Tom and Lori Rea 0.35

