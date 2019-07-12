{{featured_button_text}}
Baseball

Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association

Brewers;7-1
Cubs;6-1
Mariners;6-2

Pirates;6-2

Tigers;7-4

Nationals;4-3
A's;3-3-1
Astros;3-6 
Red Sox;2-7-1
Marlins;0-7
Yankees;0-8

July 6 Results

At U.S. Steelyard, Gary

Tigers 10, Red Sox 2

Astros 5, Nationals 0

Cubs 10, Pirates 9

July 7 Results

At .U.S Steelyard, Gary

Brewers 12, Mariners 6

A's 14, Marlins 2

Tigers 11, Yankees 2

Saturday's Games

At Dyer Babe Ruth

Brewers vs. Pirates, 4 p.m.

Red Sox vs. A's, 7 p.m.

At St. John Babe Ruth

Mariners vs. Astros, 4 p.m.

Marlins vs. Cubs, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

At Kenny Lofton Field, East Chicago

A's vs. Brewers, 10 a.m.

At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond

Nationals vs. Tigers, 10 a.m.

Astros vs. Pirates, 1 p.m.

At Dyer Babe Ruth

Cubs vs. Mariners, 10 a.m.

Marlins vs. Yankees, 1 p.m.

Bridge

COMMUNITY BRIDGE CLUB

July 6 Results

North-South

Barbara Graegin and Lou Nimnicht 1.67

Trudi McKamey and Yuan Hsu 1.67

Kay and Jim Lively 1.22

East-West

Dave Bigler and Terry Bauer 3.38

Lynn Bayman and Gloria Georger 2.54

Marilyn and John Ginzel 0.92

George Roeper and Indra Gupta 0.89

Joe Chin and Zafar Khan 0.72

CALUMET BRIDGE CLUB

July 8 Results

North-South

Jim O’Connell and Bob Ferguson 4.69

Joe Chin and Steve Watson 3.52

John Goring and Larry Rabideau 1.98

Dave Bigler and Ram Prasad 1.48

Trudi McKamey and Pat Mikuta 1.31

Juwanna Walton and Joan Adams 0.98

Wayne Hiser and Barbara Walczak 0.92

Carol Osgerby and Don Valiska 0.47

Barbara Lawson and Carol Miller 0.46

East-West

Indra Gupta and Mike Devine 2.76

Bob and Joan Butz 2.64

Patsy Thomas and Marilyn Ginzel 2.07

Zafar Khan and Barbara Graegin 1.64

Pat Princehorn and Gloria Georger 1.55

Charlotte Abernethy and Anna Urick 1.16

Jim Fill and Alan Filler 0.74

Carolyn Potasnik and Connie Stevens 0.65

BEACH BRIDGE CLUB

July 9 Results

Steve Watson and Lou Nimnicht 0.80

Bob Porter and Bob Ferguson 0.56

Laverne Niksch and Wayne Carpenter 0.40

DUNELAND BRIDGE CLUB

July 9 Results

Dave Bigler and Trudi McKamey 1.30

Carol Miller and Barbara Lawson 0.91

Wayne Hiser and Bill Hahn 0.80

Charlie Halberstadt and Jim Lane 0.56

Rich and Sally Will 0.40

Dolores Browne and Helen Boothe 0.35

Karen and John Fieldhouse 0.28

Terry Bauer and Dottie Hart 0.26

Lori and Tom Rea 0.25

COMMUNITY BRIDGE CLUB

July 10 Results

Don Cohen and Joe Chin 3.19

Lou Nimnicht and Steve Watson 2.39

Jennie Alsobrooks and Alan Yngve 1.97

Barbara Walczak and Bob Ferguson 1.48

Helen Miller and Trudi McKamey 0.97

Pat Mikuta and Bob Porter 0.97

Dee Marshall and Terry Bauer 0.61

VALPARAISO BRIDGE CLUB

July 10 Results

Dolores Browne and Chuck Tomes 1.00

Terry Brendel and Fred Green 0.70

Mary Ann and Norm Filipiak 0.50

Janet and Knoefel Jones 0.28

John and Karen Fieldhouse 0.28

