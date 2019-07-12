Baseball
Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association
|Brewers;7-1
|Cubs;6-1
|Mariners;6-2
Pirates;6-2
Tigers;7-4
|Nationals;4-3
|A's;3-3-1
|Astros;3-6
|Red Sox;2-7-1
|Marlins;0-7
|Yankees;0-8
July 6 Results
At U.S. Steelyard, Gary
Tigers 10, Red Sox 2
Astros 5, Nationals 0
Cubs 10, Pirates 9
July 7 Results
At .U.S Steelyard, Gary
Brewers 12, Mariners 6
A's 14, Marlins 2
Tigers 11, Yankees 2
Saturday's Games
At Dyer Babe Ruth
Brewers vs. Pirates, 4 p.m.
Red Sox vs. A's, 7 p.m.
At St. John Babe Ruth
Mariners vs. Astros, 4 p.m.
Marlins vs. Cubs, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
At Kenny Lofton Field, East Chicago
A's vs. Brewers, 10 a.m.
At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond
Nationals vs. Tigers, 10 a.m.
Astros vs. Pirates, 1 p.m.
At Dyer Babe Ruth
Cubs vs. Mariners, 10 a.m.
Marlins vs. Yankees, 1 p.m.
Bridge
COMMUNITY BRIDGE CLUB
July 6 Results
North-South
Barbara Graegin and Lou Nimnicht 1.67
Trudi McKamey and Yuan Hsu 1.67
Kay and Jim Lively 1.22
East-West
Dave Bigler and Terry Bauer 3.38
Lynn Bayman and Gloria Georger 2.54
Marilyn and John Ginzel 0.92
George Roeper and Indra Gupta 0.89
Joe Chin and Zafar Khan 0.72
CALUMET BRIDGE CLUB
July 8 Results
North-South
Jim O’Connell and Bob Ferguson 4.69
Joe Chin and Steve Watson 3.52
John Goring and Larry Rabideau 1.98
Dave Bigler and Ram Prasad 1.48
Trudi McKamey and Pat Mikuta 1.31
Juwanna Walton and Joan Adams 0.98
Wayne Hiser and Barbara Walczak 0.92
Carol Osgerby and Don Valiska 0.47
Barbara Lawson and Carol Miller 0.46
East-West
Indra Gupta and Mike Devine 2.76
Bob and Joan Butz 2.64
Patsy Thomas and Marilyn Ginzel 2.07
Zafar Khan and Barbara Graegin 1.64
Pat Princehorn and Gloria Georger 1.55
Charlotte Abernethy and Anna Urick 1.16
Jim Fill and Alan Filler 0.74
Carolyn Potasnik and Connie Stevens 0.65
BEACH BRIDGE CLUB
July 9 Results
Steve Watson and Lou Nimnicht 0.80
Bob Porter and Bob Ferguson 0.56
Laverne Niksch and Wayne Carpenter 0.40
DUNELAND BRIDGE CLUB
July 9 Results
Dave Bigler and Trudi McKamey 1.30
Carol Miller and Barbara Lawson 0.91
Wayne Hiser and Bill Hahn 0.80
Charlie Halberstadt and Jim Lane 0.56
Rich and Sally Will 0.40
Dolores Browne and Helen Boothe 0.35
Karen and John Fieldhouse 0.28
Terry Bauer and Dottie Hart 0.26
Lori and Tom Rea 0.25
COMMUNITY BRIDGE CLUB
July 10 Results
Don Cohen and Joe Chin 3.19
Lou Nimnicht and Steve Watson 2.39
Jennie Alsobrooks and Alan Yngve 1.97
Barbara Walczak and Bob Ferguson 1.48
Helen Miller and Trudi McKamey 0.97
Pat Mikuta and Bob Porter 0.97
Dee Marshall and Terry Bauer 0.61
VALPARAISO BRIDGE CLUB
July 10 Results
Dolores Browne and Chuck Tomes 1.00
Terry Brendel and Fred Green 0.70
Mary Ann and Norm Filipiak 0.50
Janet and Knoefel Jones 0.28
John and Karen Fieldhouse 0.28